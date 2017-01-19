Yo-Ho, Yo-Ho, It’s A Pirate’s Life For Me!
A Haute Shop Exclusive – Tampa Vibes Tees, $30.
Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)
Skull Print Leggings, $14; Party like a Pirate Tee, $18; Faux Leather Accent Cardigan, $16.
Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)
Haute Shop Exclusive Gasparilla Graphic Tees, $30-$32.
Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)
Black Skull Scarf, $10; Skull Belt Buckle, $10; Red Cotton Bodycon Dress, $14.
Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)
Lace up Bodysuit, $32; Studded Mesh Leggings, $16.
Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)
The perfect swag, belts are handpainted and unique in design and feature skull & crossbones, pirates, ships and other Gasparilla accents. Belts are embellished with Swarovsky crystals. $118. Orders may be placed via Facebook at Valorieo Art or by contacting the artist directly, Valorie Bauer, 813-244-0316 or valorie@bauercorp.com.
Festive bangles are handpainted and may be personalized with monogram or Krewe insignia. Bracelets feature skull & crossbones, pirate ship and other iconic Gasparilla flairs and are accented with Swarovski crystals. $52. Orders may be placed via Facebook at Valorieo Art or by contacting the artist directly, Valorie Bauer, 813-244-0316 or valorie@bauercorp.com.
© 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
#tampabaymetro
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATIONFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FAMILY LAWFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF SOUTH TAMPA’S CUSTOM CLOTHIERFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE LAWFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FASHIONFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE TITLE INSURANCEFebruary 17, 2016
THE FACE OF RELAXATIONFebruary 17, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Dining & SpiritsJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & BeautyJanuary 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & DecorJanuary 05, 2016
Get a Healthy GlowOctober 30, 2015
Leslie Minder and Mary Beth ByrdOctober 23, 2015
Megan BubaloOctober 23, 2015
Christina Anton Garcia, Esq.October 23, 2015
Theresa DapasqualeOctober 23, 2015
Brenda MarreroOctober 23, 2015
Michelle Turman, M.A.October 23, 2015
Kerry VoslerOctober 21, 2015
Wendy PepeOctober 21, 2015
Suzanne PerryOctober 21, 2015
Paige Crider and Desiree NoisetteOctober 20, 2015
Leslie Giglio Betts, PharmDOctober 20, 2015
Anna Lucia RichardsonOctober 20, 2015
Jen BinghamOctober 20, 2015
Lan Pratt, MBA, BSRT (T)October 20, 2015
Hope PetersonOctober 20, 2015
Chef Rosana RiveraOctober 20, 2015
Gina Morales & Debbie LastoriaOctober 20, 2015
Jessica RivelliOctober 20, 2015
THE FACE OF CELEBRATIONS & HOSPITALITYSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FAMILY & MARITAL LAWSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF WOMEN’S HEALTHSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF CONNECTIVITYSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF TAMPA BAY REAL ESTATESeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF BEAUTIFUL SMILESSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FITNESSSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE REVITALIZATIONSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF RELAXATIONSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF THE 30 MINUTE WORKOUTSeptember 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTSeptember 17, 2015
FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAYJune 10, 2015
Best of Dining & SpiritsApril 16, 2015
Best of Health & BeautyJanuary 25, 2015
Best of Style & DécorJanuary 05, 2015
Best of Arts & EntertainmentDecember 01, 2014
Tampa Bay METRO Digital EditionOctober 19, 2014
Downtown Tampa Dining (Downtown, Channelside, Ybor)September 11, 2014
The Best of ShoppingSeptember 10, 2014
Thank YouMay 18, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer Event
June 18, 2015
Inspired By The Sun
July 10, 2015
Hot Gasparilla Fashions
January 19, 2017
Gasparilla Fashion
January 19, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!
January 19, 2017
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway
January 16, 2017
Calling all Art, History and Charity Lovers
January 16, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.