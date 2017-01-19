Yo-Ho, Yo-Ho, It’s A Pirate’s Life For Me!

The pirates are taking over Tampa in celebration of the annual Ye Mystic Krewe Gasparilla pirate parade and celebrations. METRO has found a few fashionable styles from a local boutique and artist to help you fit right in the festivities.

A Haute Shop Exclusive – Tampa Vibes Tees, $30.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)



Skull Print Leggings, $14; Party like a Pirate Tee, $18; Faux Leather Accent Cardigan, $16.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

Haute Shop Exclusive Gasparilla Graphic Tees, $30-$32.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

Black Skull Scarf, $10; Skull Belt Buckle, $10; Red Cotton Bodycon Dress, $14.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

Lace up Bodysuit, $32; Studded Mesh Leggings, $16.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)



The perfect swag, belts are handpainted and unique in design and feature skull & crossbones, pirates, ships and other Gasparilla accents. Belts are embellished with Swarovsky crystals. $118. Orders may be placed via Facebook at Valorieo Art or by contacting the artist directly, Valorie Bauer, 813-244-0316 or valorie@bauercorp.com.

Festive bangles are handpainted and may be personalized with monogram or Krewe insignia. Bracelets feature skull & crossbones, pirate ship and other iconic Gasparilla flairs and are accented with Swarovski crystals. $52. Orders may be placed via Facebook at Valorieo Art or by contacting the artist directly, Valorie Bauer, 813-244-0316 or valorie@bauercorp.com.

© 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

#tampabaymetro