Gasparilla Fashion

test — 19 January 2017
Gasparilla Fashion

Yo-Ho, Yo-Ho, It’s A Pirate’s Life For Me!

The pirates are taking over Tampa in celebration of the annual Ye Mystic Krewe Gasparilla pirate parade and celebrations. METRO has found a few fashionable styles from a local boutique and artist to help you fit right in the festivities.

 

 

A Haute Shop Exclusive  – Tampa Vibes Tees, $30.
Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

 

 


Skull Print Leggings, $14; Party like a Pirate Tee, $18;  Faux Leather Accent Cardigan, $16.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

 

 

Haute Shop Exclusive Gasparilla Graphic Tees, $30-$32.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

 

 

Black Skull Scarf, $10; Skull Belt Buckle, $10; Red Cotton Bodycon Dress, $14.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

 

 

Lace up Bodysuit, $32; Studded Mesh Leggings, $16.

Available at The Haute Shop – 1544 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629 (Carriage Trade Plaza)

 

 


The perfect swag, belts are handpainted and unique in design and feature skull & crossbones, pirates, ships and other Gasparilla accents. Belts are embellished with Swarovsky crystals. $118. Orders may be placed via Facebook at Valorieo Art or by contacting the artist directly, Valorie Bauer, 813-244-0316 or valorie@bauercorp.com.

 

 

Festive bangles are handpainted and may be personalized with monogram or Krewe insignia. Bracelets feature skull & crossbones, pirate ship and other iconic Gasparilla flairs and are accented with Swarovski crystals. $52. Orders may be placed via Facebook at Valorieo Art or by contacting the artist directly, Valorie Bauer, 813-244-0316 or valorie@bauercorp.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 18, 2014

