Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest Tampa

January 28, 2017

Invasion starts at 11:30 a.m. | Parade at 2 p.m.

Photos: ©Visit Tampa Bay

Named for pirate Jose Gaspar, who terrorized the coastal waters of West Florida during the late 18th and early 19th centuries, Tampa’s annual Gasparilla celebration begins with the Gasparilla Invasion. Over 750 swashbucklers invade Tampa Bay aboard the majestic pirate ship “Jose Gasparilla,” kicking off a full schedule of pirate-themed events.

Once ashore, the captain and his Mystic Krewe celebrate their takeover of the city with a four-mile long Parade of Pirates, unloading untold Gasparilla treasures for visitors and locals to plunder. The third largest parade in the United States, the Parade of Pirates is attended by 300,000 onlookers, many donning period-themed pirate garb.

GASPARILLA PIRATE INVASION

Presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla

January 28, 2017 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In this annual re-enactment of Tampa’s historic pirate invasion, the Gasparilla Flotilla – led by the Jose Gasparilla teeming from bow to stern and capstan to crow’s nest with swashbuckling YMKG pirates – creates a spectacular sight as she heads up Seddon Channel towards downtown Tampa. When the Jose Gasparilla docks at the Tampa Convention Center (at 1 p.m.), the Mayor will surrender the Key to the City of Tampa into the hands of the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

GASPARILLA PARADE OF PIRATES

Presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla

January 28, 2017 – 2:00 p.m. till approx. 5:30 p.m.

To celebrate their capture of the City of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth – glittering beads, treasures and doubloons – with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 3.8-mile parade route. The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates will boast over 130 units – including more than 90 elaborate floats, 14 marching bands, over 50 distinct Krewes.

The parade begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street & Ashley Drive.

This event is free to the public. Reserved bleacher seating is available for the Parade of the Pirates. For information and to purchase tickets

visit Gasparilla Treasures™.

GASPARILLA PIRATE FEST STREET FESTIVAL

The festivities continue into the evening at the Gasparilla Pirate Fest Street Festival with live music, food and entertainment.

More Information:

http://gasparillapiratefest.com

https://www.tampasdowntown.com/event/

https://www.visittampabay.com/tampa-events/gasparilla-season/gasparilla-pirate-fest/

