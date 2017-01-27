The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

The pirates are setting upon Tampa Bay and it’s time for the locals to prepare for the annual invasion in typical fashion — throw a party! METRO has a great Rum recipe for such an occasion.

ZOMBIE PIRATE SPICED RUM COCKTAIL

RECIPE:

0.5 OZ. CAPTAIN MORGAN™ ORIGINAL SPICED RUM

0.5 OZ. CAPTAIN MORGAN™ WHITE RUM

0.5 OZ. CAPTAIN MORGAN™ BLACK SPICED RUM

0.5 LIME JUICE

1 OZ. ORANGE JUICE

1 OZ. PINEAPPLE JUICE

0.5 OZ. SIMPLE SYRUP

2 DASHES OF ANGOSTURA BITTERS GARNISH WITH SHAVED CINNAMON AND MINT

GLASS: ROCKS GLASS

1. FILL A SHAKER WITH ICE.

2. ADD CAPTAIN MORGAN™ ORIGINAL SPICED RUM, CAPTAIN MORGAN™ WHITE RUM, CAPTAIN MORGAN™ BLACK SPICED RUM, ORANGE JUICE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, LIME JUICE AND SIMPLE SYRUP TO THE SHAKER.

3. SHAKE UNTIL COLD.

4. STRAIN INTO A ROCKS GLASS OVER ICE.

5. GARNISH WITH ANGOSTURA BITTERS, SHAVED CINNAMON AND MINT.





