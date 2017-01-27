The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

The pirates are setting upon Tampa Bay and it’s time for the locals to prepare for the annual invasion in typical fashion — throw a party! METRO has a great Rum recipe for such an occasion.
ZOMBIE PIRATE SPICED RUM COCKTAIL
RECIPE:
0.5 OZ. CAPTAIN MORGAN™ ORIGINAL SPICED RUM
0.5 OZ. CAPTAIN MORGAN™ WHITE RUM
0.5 OZ. CAPTAIN MORGAN™ BLACK SPICED RUM
0.5 LIME JUICE
1 OZ. ORANGE JUICE
1 OZ. PINEAPPLE JUICE
0.5 OZ. SIMPLE SYRUP
2 DASHES OF ANGOSTURA BITTERS GARNISH WITH SHAVED CINNAMON AND MINT
GLASS: ROCKS GLASS
1. FILL A SHAKER WITH ICE.
2. ADD CAPTAIN MORGAN™ ORIGINAL SPICED RUM, CAPTAIN MORGAN™ WHITE RUM, CAPTAIN MORGAN™ BLACK SPICED RUM, ORANGE JUICE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, LIME JUICE AND SIMPLE SYRUP TO THE SHAKER.
3. SHAKE UNTIL COLD.
4. STRAIN INTO A ROCKS GLASS OVER ICE.
5. GARNISH WITH ANGOSTURA BITTERS, SHAVED CINNAMON AND MINT.
© Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Creating A Culinary DestinationJanuary 10, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!January 29, 2016
FarmTable KitchenDecember 31, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Sip and SavorNovember 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday SeasonNovember 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween CocktailsOctober 30, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big AppleOctober 05, 2015
Chef Inspires PassionSeptember 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENSSeptember 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon FlightSeptember 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo BurgerSeptember 11, 2015
Stillwaters TavernSeptember 09, 2015
Cheers to an Endless SummerAugust 28, 2015
Savory Starters on the GrillAugust 22, 2015
Hard Rock Partners with Chef Marc MurphyAugust 18, 2015
The Perfect Mid-Week Pick-Me UpAugust 11, 2015
Dock and DineAugust 08, 2015
Must Try: BYOB at Soho BackyardAugust 08, 2015
Cork Tainted WinesAugust 04, 2015
Must Try: The VIPJuly 28, 2015
Must Try: The Cowboy PairingJuly 28, 2015
Inspired by the SeasonJuly 23, 2015
Must Try: Stinky BunsJuly 20, 2015
Imagine. Create. Inspire.July 19, 2015
10 Cocktails For The BayJuly 10, 2015
Heart Healthy GrillingJuly 07, 2015
Dazzle Friends with a July 4th FeastJune 27, 2015
Must Try: Duck and DonutsJune 26, 2015
Spice Up Your Next Summer EventJune 18, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day BrunchJune 18, 2015
Savor SarasotaMay 28, 2015
FUN & TEQUILAMay 18, 2015
3 Recipes to Shake Up Cinco de MayoMay 04, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
March 16, 2015
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!
January 27, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!
January 24, 2017
Hot Gasparilla Fashions
January 19, 2017
Gasparilla Fashion
January 19, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!
January 19, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.