February is Heart Month!
Tampa Bay METRO is a proud supporter of the American Heart Association Tampa Bay and is delighted to share some events for the week of February 1 – February 5 to get involved locally and support awareness for Heart disease.
Wednesday, February 1
9:00 AM – Hillsborough County Heart Month Proclamation
Commissioner Sandy Murman will be presenting the Heart Month proclamation at the Hillsborough County Commission Meeting.
10:00 AM – Macy’s Red Dress Pin Sale Begins
Save an extra 25 percent off or 15 percent off select departments in Macy’s stores when you purchase a red dress pin for $3 to benefit Go Red For Women, or when you wear red to show your support. Save at Macy’s online with code “RED”. Promotion ends Monday, February 6. Visit http://social.macys.com/go-red/ for more details.
Friday, February 3 – NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY
7:30—8:30 AM: Heart-Healthy One-Mile Walk on Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard Meet at the Tampa Woman’s Club (2901 Bayshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33629) at 7:15 AM to kick-off National Wear Red Day. Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend, and don’t forget to WEAR RED! RSVP to Aubrey.Oyler@heart.org or 727-563-8106.
10:30 AM—1:30 PM: Go Red For Women Casting Call at the Shops at Wiregrass
The American Heart Association and Florida Hospital invite heart disease and stroke survivors, caregivers, and heart health advocates to share their story as part of the Tampa Bay Go Red For Women Casting Call! Testimonies will be featured in a short film at the 2017 Go Red For Women Luncheon in May. Don’t forget to wear red! at Center Court at the Shops Wiregrass (28211 Paseo Dr. Wesley Chapel, FL 33543) RSVP to Aubrey.Oyler@heart.org or 727-563-8106.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 – 11:00 AM—1:00 PM: Free Blood Pressure Screenings in Downtown St. Pete
American Heart Association is teaming up with St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue to offer FREE blood pressure screenings at the Municipal Services Center (100 Fourth Street North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701). Everyone who gets their blood pressure taken will receive a Heart Month goodie bag.
11:00 AM—2:00 PM: Break-up with Salt at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg staff will be pledging to “break-up” with sodium at a fun photo booth featuring the infamous Salt Lady.
11:30 AM: Puppies and Babies Go Red at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Service dogs will be delivering hand-knitted red hats to pediatric cardiology patients of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
WEAR RED!
Whether it’s a red dress, red shirt, red tie or red lipstick: By wearing red, you are supporting women’s heart health and the progress made in the fight against heart disease and stroke.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Do you plan to wear red on Feb. 3? Is your work GOING RED? Are you taking extra steps to cook heart-healthy meals this month? On National Wear Red Day and throughout Heart Month, don’t forget to share your heart healthy activities on social media. Use the hashtags: #TBGoRed and #GoRedWearRed, and tag the AHA Tampa Bay: @HeartTampaBay on Twitter and Instagram, @AHATampaBay on Facebook.
MORE INFORMATION
Local events, www.Facebook.com/AHATampaBay; for more information about Go Red For Women and FREE resources, www.GoRedForWomen.org/WearRedDay.
