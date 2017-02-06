Love Is In The Air

Celebrate love with a few special happenings for Valentine’s Day 2017. METRO’s found some great happenings (vow renewal anyone?) and restaurants that will create a romantic experience to celebrate in the most romantic way.

Castile Restaurant and 360° Rooftop Lounge!

The love celebration starts early at Castile, the stunning waterfront restaurant in St. Pete Beach, with a special prix-fixe menu, available on Friday & Saturday, February 10 and 11 expertly crafted by Executive Chef Nicholas Lebas. Priced at $55 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity), the special three-course menu will showcase Mediterranean fare and regional fresh catches. Enjoy a delectable dinner by the water or inside the romantic dining room.

Valentine’s Day menu items will also be available as specials, in addition to Castile’s a la carte menu.

Castile’s prix-fixe menu, below:

First Course

Lobster Cream

Butter poached lobster medallion, Espelette pepper oil

Or

Jumbo Lump Crab Salad

Avocado mousse, Piquillo pepper coulis, Baby heirloom tomatoes

Second Course

Fresh Mediterranean Turbot

Oven roasted sunchokes, winter black truffle, Manchego Foam

Or

Roasted Berkshire Pork Belly

Ratatouille Nicoise, Lentils crumble, Preserved lemon yogurt

Third Course

Dark Chocolate Lava cake

Tellicherry pepper whipped cream, Raspberries

Or

Lemon-Basil Tart

Honey-Mascarpone Whipped Cream

The vibrant sounds of Latin Jazz band A Deeper Shade of Soul. will perform on Friday, Feb. 10 and on Tuesday, Feb.14.

Dance the night away at 360° Rooftop! The gorgeous rooftop lounge with unrivaled views of St. Pete Beach and enviable sunset will get the love party started on Saturday, Feb. 11 with live music by the popular rock reggae band Offshore Riot. Enjoy specialty cocktails, crafted by Lead Bartender Robby Rosello.

Castile Restaurant and 360° Rooftop Lounge are located at 3701 Gulf Boulevard in Kimpton Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach. For reservations and more information, call 727-456-8660 or log on to www.castilerestaurant.com.

Rococo Steak

Voted METRO’s Best Steakhouse in St. Petersburg menu, guests can enjoy an A La Carte menu crafted with perfection offering quality dishes with exceptional flavors. Rococo hand selects their partners, promotes local businesses and farms and serves only the best to their guests. Meats are grass fed, the pasta is hand rolled daily and the fresh menu is constantly updated based on what is currently in season.

Favorite dishes include the Pappardelle which has butter poached Maine lobster, chanterelle mushrooms, sauce Americana, with parmigiana reggiano on top, served over a bed of hand rolled pasta. The menu offers several different beef cuts including filet mignon, NY strip, and ribeye. Guests have the option to kick-it-up a notch by adding one of the house made sauces or flavor enhancers.



In addition, Rococo has an extensive wine selection featuring over 650 different wines so guests are guaranteed to find the perfect match with any dish. The romantic and upscale ambiance along with with friendly, professional staff makes any Rococo experience one to remember.

Rococo Steak is located in St. Petersburg at 655 2nd Ave. S. For reservations, call 727-822-0999 or visit www.rococosteak.com.

Tampa Theater Invites Movie Goers to Renew Vows



Over its 90-year history, Tampa Theatre has starred in the love stories of so many Bay-area couples from first dates under the starry sky to stolen kisses in the balcony. Tampa Theatre invites couples to spend a special Valentine’s Day at Tampa Theatre.

At 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, the Right Reverend John Bell (also known as Tampa Theatre President & CEO John Bell, armed with an internet-official certificate of ordination) will invite married couples to make their way to the stage for an en masse renewal of their wedding vows – written especially for an audience well-versed in romantic movie quotes – and a champagne toast to “happily ever after.” And should there be anyone ready to walk down the aisle (both literally and figuratively) that night, just bring your legal marriage license, and we’ll have a notary on hand to make it official.

After the nuptials, Nora Ephron’s rom-com classic Sleepless in Seattle will provide the perfect excuse to sneak an arm around your date.

The film screening will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Tampa Theatre Members at the historic Box Office on Franklin Street or online at www.TampaTheatre.org (service fees apply). To register for the vows, please contact Jill Witecki at jill@tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8287.