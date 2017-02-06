Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Love Is In The Air

FOODIE LIFE — 06 February 2017
Love Is In The Air

Celebrate love with a few special happenings for Valentine’s Day 2017. METRO’s found some great happenings (vow renewal anyone?) and restaurants that will create a romantic experience to celebrate in the most romantic way.

Castile Restaurant and 360° Rooftop Lounge!
The love celebration starts early at Castile, the stunning waterfront restaurant in St. Pete Beach, with a  special prix-fixe menu, available on Friday & Saturday, February 10 and 11 expertly crafted by Executive Chef Nicholas Lebas.  Priced at $55 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity), the special three-course menu will showcase Mediterranean fare and regional fresh catches. Enjoy a delectable dinner by the water or inside the romantic dining room.

Valentine’s Day menu items will also be available as specials, in addition to Castile’s a la carte menu.

Castile’s prix-fixe menu, below:
First Course
Lobster Cream
Butter poached lobster medallion, Espelette pepper oil
Or

Jumbo Lump Crab Salad
Avocado mousse, Piquillo pepper coulis, Baby heirloom tomatoes

Second Course
Fresh Mediterranean Turbot
Oven roasted sunchokes, winter black truffle, Manchego Foam
Or
Roasted Berkshire Pork Belly
Ratatouille Nicoise, Lentils crumble, Preserved lemon yogurt

Third Course
Dark Chocolate Lava cake
Tellicherry pepper whipped cream, Raspberries
Or
Lemon-Basil Tart
Honey-Mascarpone Whipped Cream

The vibrant sounds of  Latin Jazz band A Deeper Shade of Soul. will perform on Friday, Feb. 10 and on Tuesday, Feb.14.
Dance the night away at 360° Rooftop! The gorgeous rooftop lounge with unrivaled views of St. Pete Beach and enviable sunset will get the love party started on Saturday, Feb. 11 with live music by the popular rock reggae band Offshore Riot. Enjoy specialty cocktails, crafted by Lead Bartender Robby Rosello.

Castile Restaurant and 360° Rooftop Lounge are located at 3701 Gulf Boulevard in Kimpton Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach. For reservations and more information, call 727-456-8660 or log on to www.castilerestaurant.com.

Rococo Steak
Voted METRO’s Best Steakhouse in St. Petersburg menu, guests can enjoy an A  La Carte menu crafted with perfection offering quality dishes with exceptional flavors. Rococo hand selects their partners, promotes local businesses and farms and serves only the best to their guests. Meats are grass fed, the pasta is hand rolled daily and the fresh menu is constantly updated based on what is currently in season.

Favorite dishes include the Pappardelle which has butter poached Maine lobster, chanterelle mushrooms, sauce Americana, with parmigiana reggiano on top, served over a bed of hand rolled pasta. The menu offers several different beef cuts including filet mignon, NY strip, and ribeye. Guests have the option to kick-it-up a notch by adding one of the house made sauces or flavor enhancers.

In addition, Rococo has an extensive wine selection featuring over 650 different wines so guests are guaranteed to find the perfect match with any dish. The romantic and upscale ambiance along with with friendly, professional staff makes any Rococo experience one to remember.

Rococo Steak is located in St. Petersburg at 655 2nd Ave. S. For reservations, call 727-822-0999 or visit www.rococosteak.com.

Tampa Theater Invites Movie Goers to Renew Vows


Over its 90-year history, Tampa Theatre has starred in the love stories of so many Bay-area couples from first dates under the starry sky to stolen kisses in the balcony. Tampa Theatre invites couples to spend a special Valentine’s Day at Tampa Theatre.
At 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, the Right Reverend John Bell (also known as Tampa Theatre President & CEO John Bell, armed with an internet-official certificate of ordination) will invite married couples to make their way to the stage for an en masse renewal of their wedding vows – written especially for an audience well-versed in romantic movie quotes – and a champagne toast to “happily ever after.” And should there be anyone ready to walk down the aisle (both literally and figuratively) that night, just bring your legal marriage license, and we’ll have a notary on hand to make it official.

After the nuptials, Nora Ephron’s rom-com classic Sleepless in Seattle will provide the perfect excuse to sneak an arm around your date.

The film screening will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Tampa Theatre Members at the historic Box Office on Franklin Street or online at www.TampaTheatre.org (service fees apply). To register for the vows, please contact Jill Witecki at jill@tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8287.

Delicious Lamb Recipes

Delicious Lamb Recipes

February 02, 2017
February is Heart Month

February is Heart Month

February 01, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

January 27, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

January 24, 2017
Creating A Culinary Destination

Creating A Culinary Destination

January 10, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart Health

HSN is Championing Heart Health

January 09, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

December 24, 2016
Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

December 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
Tis the Season to Shop

Tis the Season to Shop

November 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
People: Andrew Hall

People: Andrew Hall

September 15, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

August 04, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
National Mojito Day Cocktails

National Mojito Day Cocktails

July 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

May 25, 2016
Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

May 19, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

May 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZoo

What To Do: Got To WaZoo

May 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Levante Preview at Maserati of Tampa

Levante Preview at Maserati of Tampa

April 29, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

April 25, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

April 20, 2016
Behind the Bar: Justin Gray

Behind the Bar: Justin Gray

March 30, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

March 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

March 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

February 17, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

January 29, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!

Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!

January 22, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks Out

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks Out

January 07, 2016
FarmTable Kitchen

FarmTable Kitchen

December 31, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015
Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink Opens

Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink Opens

November 20, 2015
Sensational Sides for the Holidays

Sensational Sides for the Holidays

November 20, 2015
Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor

November 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday Season

Great Wines For The Holiday Season

November 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween Cocktails

Sweet Halloween Cocktails

October 30, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New Cookbook

David & Christina Laxer Release New Cookbook

October 29, 2015
Naughty or Nice?

Naughty or Nice?

October 29, 2015
5th Annual Tampa Pig Jig

5th Annual Tampa Pig Jig

October 22, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

October 05, 2015
Chef Inspires Passion

Chef Inspires Passion

September 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

September 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

September 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

September 11, 2015
Unplug and Reconnect

Unplug and Reconnect

September 10, 2015

Share

About Author

Ronda Parag

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply