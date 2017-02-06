Love Is In The Air

Celebrate love with a few special happenings for Valentine’s Day 2017. METRO’s found some great happenings (vow renewal anyone?) and restaurants that will create a romantic experience to celebrate in the most romantic way.
Castile Restaurant and 360° Rooftop Lounge!
The love celebration starts early at Castile, the stunning waterfront restaurant in St. Pete Beach, with a special prix-fixe menu, available on Friday & Saturday, February 10 and 11 expertly crafted by Executive Chef Nicholas Lebas. Priced at $55 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity), the special three-course menu will showcase Mediterranean fare and regional fresh catches. Enjoy a delectable dinner by the water or inside the romantic dining room.
Valentine’s Day menu items will also be available as specials, in addition to Castile’s a la carte menu.
Castile’s prix-fixe menu, below:
First Course
Lobster Cream
Butter poached lobster medallion, Espelette pepper oil
Or
Jumbo Lump Crab Salad
Avocado mousse, Piquillo pepper coulis, Baby heirloom tomatoes
Second Course
Fresh Mediterranean Turbot
Oven roasted sunchokes, winter black truffle, Manchego Foam
Or
Roasted Berkshire Pork Belly
Ratatouille Nicoise, Lentils crumble, Preserved lemon yogurt
Third Course
Dark Chocolate Lava cake
Tellicherry pepper whipped cream, Raspberries
Or
Lemon-Basil Tart
Honey-Mascarpone Whipped Cream
The vibrant sounds of Latin Jazz band A Deeper Shade of Soul. will perform on Friday, Feb. 10 and on Tuesday, Feb.14.
Dance the night away at 360° Rooftop! The gorgeous rooftop lounge with unrivaled views of St. Pete Beach and enviable sunset will get the love party started on Saturday, Feb. 11 with live music by the popular rock reggae band Offshore Riot. Enjoy specialty cocktails, crafted by Lead Bartender Robby Rosello.
Castile Restaurant and 360° Rooftop Lounge are located at 3701 Gulf Boulevard in Kimpton Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach. For reservations and more information, call 727-456-8660 or log on to www.castilerestaurant.com.
Rococo Steak
Voted METRO’s Best Steakhouse in St. Petersburg menu, guests can enjoy an A La Carte menu crafted with perfection offering quality dishes with exceptional flavors. Rococo hand selects their partners, promotes local businesses and farms and serves only the best to their guests. Meats are grass fed, the pasta is hand rolled daily and the fresh menu is constantly updated based on what is currently in season.
Favorite dishes include the Pappardelle which has butter poached Maine lobster, chanterelle mushrooms, sauce Americana, with parmigiana reggiano on top, served over a bed of hand rolled pasta. The menu offers several different beef cuts including filet mignon, NY strip, and ribeye. Guests have the option to kick-it-up a notch by adding one of the house made sauces or flavor enhancers.
In addition, Rococo has an extensive wine selection featuring over 650 different wines so guests are guaranteed to find the perfect match with any dish. The romantic and upscale ambiance along with with friendly, professional staff makes any Rococo experience one to remember.
Rococo Steak is located in St. Petersburg at 655 2nd Ave. S. For reservations, call 727-822-0999 or visit www.rococosteak.com.
Tampa Theater Invites Movie Goers to Renew Vows
Over its 90-year history, Tampa Theatre has starred in the love stories of so many Bay-area couples from first dates under the starry sky to stolen kisses in the balcony. Tampa Theatre invites couples to spend a special Valentine’s Day at Tampa Theatre.
At 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, the Right Reverend John Bell (also known as Tampa Theatre President & CEO John Bell, armed with an internet-official certificate of ordination) will invite married couples to make their way to the stage for an en masse renewal of their wedding vows – written especially for an audience well-versed in romantic movie quotes – and a champagne toast to “happily ever after.” And should there be anyone ready to walk down the aisle (both literally and figuratively) that night, just bring your legal marriage license, and we’ll have a notary on hand to make it official.
After the nuptials, Nora Ephron’s rom-com classic Sleepless in Seattle will provide the perfect excuse to sneak an arm around your date.
The film screening will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Tampa Theatre Members at the historic Box Office on Franklin Street or online at www.TampaTheatre.org (service fees apply). To register for the vows, please contact Jill Witecki at jill@tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8287.
Creating A Culinary DestinationJanuary 10, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
Best Selling Author to Speak in ClearwaterDecember 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Tis the Season to ShopNovember 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
People: Andrew HallSeptember 15, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Levante Preview at Maserati of TampaApril 29, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
Behind the Bar: Justin GrayMarch 30, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!January 29, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!January 22, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks OutJanuary 07, 2016
FarmTable KitchenDecember 31, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink OpensNovember 20, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Sip and SavorNovember 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday SeasonNovember 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween CocktailsOctober 30, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New CookbookOctober 29, 2015
Naughty or Nice?October 29, 2015
5th Annual Tampa Pig JigOctober 22, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big AppleOctober 05, 2015
Chef Inspires PassionSeptember 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENSSeptember 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon FlightSeptember 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo BurgerSeptember 11, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Creating An Outdoor Oasis
June 04, 2015
Inspired By The Sun
July 10, 2015
Love Is In The Air
February 06, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.