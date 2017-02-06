Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Masquerade-Theme Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration


Experience the sights, sounds and textures of India at the 3rd Annual Bollywood Nights Masquerade Themed Party on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Museum of Art to benefit Children Across Borders (CAB). Bollywood Nights, a glamorous black-tie, ethnic dressed event, will be themed around a masquerade party for 2017. The evening will please the senses with signature themed cocktails and delectable Indian cuisine. Entertainment will feature Flow— a live piano concert by award-winning composer and pianist Ravé Mehta, infused with yoga inspired dance and acrobatic performances. Guests will dance the night away to fusion DJ dance music by the one and only DJ Firoz, and have the opportunity to bid on live auction items including a trip to India and the Sundance Film Festival.

Vivek and Sharmila, Founders of Children Across Boarders

The event benefits Children Across Borders (CAB), a Tampa based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2011, by the charitable hearts of Sharmila and Vivek Seth to help children-focused organizations that positively impact the less fortunate in the areas of health, education, housing and wellness. “CAB’s beneficiary organizations are chosen with great care while being held to the highest standards of accountability, ensuring that 100 percent of monies donated are used solely to benefit these children,” said the co-founders, Sharmila and Vivek Seth.
To date, Children Across Borders has raised more than $1 million dollars to support schools for the underprivileged & disabled, health clinics, housing for children and families, and daycare centers in both Tampa Bay and India.

Vivek and Sharmila Seth celebrate a past Bollywood Nights with Bollywood Actors and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and wife, Dr. Lynch.

More on the charity and a list of beneficiary organizations can be found at: www.childrenacrossborders.org
To purchase tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities visit www.childrenacrossborders.org/bollywood-nights.

 

