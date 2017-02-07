Sant’ Yago Knight Parade To Takes Over Ybor City

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes To The Streets of Historic Ybor City

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Join the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago for Tampa’s annual Knight parade along 7th Avenue in Ybor City to celebrate Tampa’s rich Latin heritage and culture. A Gasparilla tradition since 1974, join your friends and family for a colorful and illuminated parade filled with floats, costumed characters, music dance and plenty of beads. The Knight Parade begins at 7 p.m., come early to get a great spot along the parade route from Nuncio Parkway to 22nd Avenue.

For more information, visit www.knightparade.com.

