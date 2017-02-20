| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Bohemian Style

Amy Bay

Discovering eclectic, one-of-a-kind items and bringing new life to them through paint or a new purpose, free of limitations, is what Bohemian Style is all about. Amy Bay, longtime resident of the Tampa Bay area and proprietor of a new local haunt in South Tampa, All Boho Chic HOME, continues to discover new ways to share her custom jewelry,up-cycled accessories and repurposed goods that speak to everyone a little differently.

With something always “new” in the shop, Amy looks forward to providing the Bohemian Style that has a place for everyone …where life and ideas are always bohemian.

All Boho Chic HOME

4111 Henderson Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33629

813-220-0561

www.allbohochic.com

