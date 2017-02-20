| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Contemporary Art

CASS CONTEMPORARY

In May of 2014, Jake and Cassie Greatens opened CASS and officially put Tampa on the map as a major destination for contemporary art. Focusing on modern, collectible art pieces from local and international artists alike, CASS presents a variety of exhibitions on a rotating basis throughout the year. Jake and Cassie work with prestigious collectors from around the world, but have stayed true to their mission of enriching the art community where they live. From artist lectures to hands-on workshops, CASS provides members of the community an opportunity to view and appreciate art and a chance to engage in the growing art scene in South Tampa.

2722 South MacDill Avenue

Tampa, FL 33629

813-839-7135

www.casscontemporary.com

