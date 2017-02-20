| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

Face of Cosmetic Gynecology

Jennifer S. Hayes, DO, FACOOG

Dr. Hayes is the only Cosmetic Gynecologist in Tampa Bay/ Sarasota. In 2008, after years of providing excellent ob-gyn care, she opened Visionary Centre for Women to further her passion helping women achieve optimal health and sexy vibrance. She is the expert for Vaginal Rejuvenation, Labiaplasty, THERMIva®, O-Shot®, G-Shot®, BioTE® pellet hormone balancing and liposculpture. She offers options for dryness, looseness, leakage and sensation/libido changes. Dr. Hayes uses innovative, caring techniques for women to regain their youth, vitality and confidence.

Visionary Centre for Women

2695 Ulmerton Road

Clearwater, FL 33762

727-403-0573

www.DrJenniferHayes.com

