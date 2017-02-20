Face of Cosmetic Gynecology

Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

BIZ FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY — 20 February 2017
Dr. Jennifer Hayes

 

Jennifer S. Hayes, DO, FACOOG

 

Dr. Hayes is the only Cosmetic Gynecologist in Tampa Bay/ Sarasota. In 2008, after years of  providing excellent ob-gyn care, she opened Visionary Centre for Women to further her passion helping women achieve optimal health and sexy vibrance. She is the expert for Vaginal Rejuvenation, Labiaplasty, THERMIva®, O-Shot®, G-Shot®, BioTE® pellet hormone balancing and liposculpture. She offers options for dryness, looseness, leakage and sensation/libido changes. Dr. Hayes uses innovative, caring techniques for women to regain their youth, vitality and confidence.

 

Visionary Centre for Women
2695 Ulmerton Road
Clearwater, FL 33762
727-403-0573
www.DrJenniferHayes.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

