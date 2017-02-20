| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Culinary Dreams

KRISTIN WITTS MCKINNEY

After 23 years of catering, it’s evident that Kristin Witts McKinney’s new passion is in helping others. She now owns a franchise in South Tampa and Seminole Heights with a unique twist. A 24-hour shared commercial kitchen where entrepreneurs in the food industry have an opportunity to start and grow their business without the huge overhead of their own kitchen. She assists with the State licensing, Servsafe Certification, Marketing and Branding their business. Kristin also provides professional space for tastings, classes and team building.

5224 South Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33611

727-244-5368

Tampa@YourProKitchen.com

FB & IG: YourProKitchenTampa

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication