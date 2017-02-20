| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
The Face of Culinary Dreams
KRISTIN WITTS MCKINNEY
After 23 years of catering, it’s evident that Kristin Witts McKinney’s new passion is in helping others. She now owns a franchise in South Tampa and Seminole Heights with a unique twist. A 24-hour shared commercial kitchen where entrepreneurs in the food industry have an opportunity to start and grow their business without the huge overhead of their own kitchen. She assists with the State licensing, Servsafe Certification, Marketing and Branding their business. Kristin also provides professional space for tastings, classes and team building.
5224 South Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33611
727-244-5368
Tampa@YourProKitchen.com
FB & IG: YourProKitchenTampa
