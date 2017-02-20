| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Family Law

MICHAEL LUNDY

OLDER, LUNDY & ALVAREZ

Michael Lundy is one of Tampa Bay’s leading marital and family law attorneys. He has built a superb reputation as both a tenacious trial attorney and a highly skilled collaborative attorney, which is a rare combination. His background in mergers and acquisitions and securities law has given him a unique ability to handle complex financial and business matters in his family law cases.

A Yale graduate and Florida native, Lundy and his partner have built one of the largest family law practices in Florida. The firm’s success in marital and family law also has lent itself to expansion into other areas of law, including personal injury, business litigation, real estate, corporate, tax and estate and probate.

Older, Lundy & Alvarez

1000 West Cass Street

Tampa, FL 33606

813-254-8998

mlundy@olalaw.com

www.olalaw.com

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication