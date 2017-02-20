The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations

| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
Brooke Palmer Kuhl
RSBP EVENTS+PR
Brooke Palmer Kuhl and her team at RSBP Events+PR, are pros at garnering attention for their clients whether it is a simple event or a grand gala. She leaves a trail of glitter wherever she goes … and that is certainly true of this PR pro and event maven. She will make your business shine. Whether it’s a star-studded VIP grand opening, celebrity gala fundraiser, or dream wedding, RSBP Events+PR creates the magic and newsworthy buzz with diligent planning and execution. A full service event, wedding planning and public relations firm specializing in the details of hospitality and lifestyle brands to take your event or business to the next level.
204 37th Ave. NE #221
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
727.528.9544
www.rsbpevents.com
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.
