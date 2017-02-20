FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY — 20 February 2017
The Face of Interior Design
CRESPO DESIGN GROUP
Unconventional ideas and distinctive style are what define Enrique Crespo as one of the top designers in the area. A native of South Tampa, Enrique attended the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design which has the number one interior design program in the country.
With 16 years of professional experience and projects spanning from New York City to Malibu and the Caribbean, success is evident in his continuously growing and diverse body of work.
3119 Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33629
813-831-0949
www.crespodesigngroup.com
