The Face of Interior Design

ROB BOWEN DESIGN GROUP

The creative talents of Rob Bowen and his team create spaces that delight and inspire his clients environments. Each project, whether residential or commercial, is an expression of each clients vision and style. Bowen is an intensely process-oriented designer and truly listens and understands the purpose of design and creates a lifestyle look for each client. With his outstanding people skills, Bowen orchestrates a team of architects, contractors, and fabricators to create a visually appealing outcome sourcing unique and custom elements. Each client becomes a friend and those that work with him say he is artistic, sophisticated, collaborative, positive and generous.

300 Beach Drive NE, Suite 111

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

O: 727-822-8200

F: 727-822-8299

www.robbowendesign.net

