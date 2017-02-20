| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Real Estate Transformations

EQUIALT

While some can’t visualize converting distressed properties into valuable assets, EquiAlt — Brian Davison, Tony Kelly, Bertram Nkya and Gabe Caldwell — provides the expertise to make reality out of things developers haven’t even dared to dream. From transforming Tampa’s oldest home (1842) into a livable/workable condition to improving neighborhood home values by buying/renovating neighboring foreclosed homes to building new homes on abandoned lots, EquiAlt uses the power of “inspired vision” to transform real estate like no other.

720 E. Henderson Avenue

Tampa, FL 33602

855-378-4258

www.equialt.com

