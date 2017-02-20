BIZ FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY — 20 February 2017
The Face of South Tampa’s Custom Clothier
Dan Shreeve
Bespoke & Co.
Dan Shreeve, is the premier custom clothier in South Tampa with 28 years of experience and a showroom full of unique fabrics for one-of-a-kind apparel. Dan dresses the Bay area’s most influential men and women based on their worklife, taste, and individual style. No matter the profession, Dan believes one should ‘dress well … you can’t afford not to.’
Dan Shreeve
Bespoke & Co
3305 W Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33629
813-728-6572
www.bespokeandcofl.com
