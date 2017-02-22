Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

EVENTS & GALAS LIFE SOCIAL — 22 February 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

Movie lovers can bask Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and VIP watch party at the 18th Annual Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

The Red Carpet Reception begins at 7:00 p.m. on Franklin Street under the historic marquee. Guests are encouraged to show off their star status with a movie-themed costume, or let the glamour of Hollywood inspire an outfit. Arrive in grand style with a limo ride around the block courtesy of Skyline Limousines. Guests will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs, pose for a picture with a living award “statue,” and chat with “Roan Jivers” about who they’re wearing.

Inside, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with stylists from Paul Mitchell the School, the OSCAR® Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar. ABC’s live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8:30 p.m., and guests who stay until the Best Picture is announced at the end of the telecast will enjoy doughnuts and coffee in the lobby.

For a true VIP experience, a limited number of “Backstage Pass” tickets will be available, which include exclusive access to the Tampa Theatre Green Room and a spread of complimentary appetizers, beer, wine, and signature cocktails until 11:00 p.m.

Ticket Information: Backstage Pass tickets are $75 per person ($70 for Tampa Theatre Members.) General admission tickets are $20 ($15 for Members.) Group tickets for parties of four or more are also available for $15 per person. Tickets available at the historic Tampa Theatre Box Office or online at www.TampaTheatre.org.

Note: This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor City

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor City

February 07, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration

Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration

February 06, 2017
Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

February 06, 2017
February is Heart Month

February is Heart Month

February 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

January 24, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

January 19, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart Health

HSN is Championing Heart Health

January 09, 2017
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

December 07, 2016
Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

December 06, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

December 06, 2016
Tis the Season to Shop

Tis the Season to Shop

November 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

November 03, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

November 01, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
Getting A Groove On

Getting A Groove On

October 11, 2016
METRO PIX: Martinis For Moffitt

METRO PIX: Martinis For Moffitt

September 23, 2016
People: Andrew Hall

People: Andrew Hall

September 15, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
EVENT: The Beach Tampa

EVENT: The Beach Tampa

August 03, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
National Mojito Day Cocktails

National Mojito Day Cocktails

July 11, 2016
Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

May 19, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZoo

What To Do: Got To WaZoo

May 04, 2016
Levante Preview at Maserati of Tampa

Levante Preview at Maserati of Tampa

April 29, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

April 20, 2016
Behind the Bar: Justin Gray

Behind the Bar: Justin Gray

March 30, 2016
Rooftop Eve 2016

Rooftop Eve 2016

February 18, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

February 17, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!

Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!

January 22, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks Out

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks Out

January 07, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

December 22, 2015
Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop Eve

Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop Eve

December 15, 2015
Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink Opens

Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink Opens

November 20, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New Cookbook

David & Christina Laxer Release New Cookbook

October 29, 2015
Naughty or Nice?

Naughty or Nice?

October 29, 2015
5th Annual Tampa Pig Jig

5th Annual Tampa Pig Jig

October 22, 2015
CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

October 19, 2015
12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest Tampa

12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest Tampa

October 01, 2015
It’s “Talk Like A Pirate Day”

It’s “Talk Like A Pirate Day”

September 19, 2015
Celebrate Sinatra

Celebrate Sinatra

September 12, 2015
Social Scene: Martinis for Moffitt

Social Scene: Martinis for Moffitt

September 11, 2015
Unplug and Reconnect

Unplug and Reconnect

September 10, 2015
TECH: Rethinking Social Media

TECH: Rethinking Social Media

August 26, 2015
Grab a Craft Beer at 5 Tampa Bay Area Brew Pubs

Grab a Craft Beer at 5 Tampa Bay Area Brew Pubs

August 13, 2015
Karamu XXVI at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

Karamu XXVI at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

July 29, 2015
Pride & Passion 2015

Pride & Passion 2015

July 18, 2015
Bern’s Winefest No. 18 recap

Bern’s Winefest No. 18 recap

July 15, 2015
Rays On The Runway A Huge Success

Rays On The Runway A Huge Success

June 27, 2015
DRIVE: Land Rover Discovery Sport

DRIVE: Land Rover Discovery Sport

June 24, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day Brunch

Backyard Father’s Day Brunch

June 18, 2015
DRIVE: The Porsche Macan

DRIVE: The Porsche Macan

June 11, 2015
Rays on the Runway

Rays on the Runway

June 10, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining

Sensational Summer Entertaining

June 08, 2015
Make A Splash

Make A Splash

June 05, 2015
Discover the Festival of Lights

Discover the Festival of Lights

May 20, 2015
FUN & TEQUILA

FUN & TEQUILA

May 18, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine Dining

Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine Dining

May 18, 2015

Share

About Author

Ronda Parag

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply