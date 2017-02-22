Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

Movie lovers can bask Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and VIP watch party at the 18th Annual Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

The Red Carpet Reception begins at 7:00 p.m. on Franklin Street under the historic marquee. Guests are encouraged to show off their star status with a movie-themed costume, or let the glamour of Hollywood inspire an outfit. Arrive in grand style with a limo ride around the block courtesy of Skyline Limousines. Guests will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs, pose for a picture with a living award “statue,” and chat with “Roan Jivers” about who they’re wearing.

Inside, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with stylists from Paul Mitchell the School, the OSCAR® Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar. ABC’s live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8:30 p.m., and guests who stay until the Best Picture is announced at the end of the telecast will enjoy doughnuts and coffee in the lobby.

For a true VIP experience, a limited number of “Backstage Pass” tickets will be available, which include exclusive access to the Tampa Theatre Green Room and a spread of complimentary appetizers, beer, wine, and signature cocktails until 11:00 p.m.

Ticket Information: Backstage Pass tickets are $75 per person ($70 for Tampa Theatre Members.) General admission tickets are $20 ($15 for Members.) Group tickets for parties of four or more are also available for $15 per person. Tickets available at the historic Tampa Theatre Box Office or online at www.TampaTheatre.org.

Note: This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.