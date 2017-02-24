Tampa Bay METRO’s Summer Camps Guide 2017
Carrollwood Day School Summer Day Camps
CDS Summer Day Camps offer all-day themed camps running from 9am until 3:30 pm for students entering grades 1 through 8. These camps provide opportunities for children to explore their imagination and develop skills during the summer weeks. Each week of camp the campers will attend one field trip and visit an off site pool. Before and after care is also available.
For more information, visit www.carrollwooddayschool.org.
CAMP IDS at Corbett Preparatory School
For nearly two decades, CAMP IDS has been one of Tampa’s most popular summer camp programs offering 60+ different full- and half-day camps. All welcome. PreK3 – high school. Camps offered June 12 – July 28. Before & aftercare. Bus service. Performing & Visual Arts. Sports. Academics. Technology. Engineering. Languages. Cooking. More.
Call 813-961-3087 or visit www.corbettprep.com.
Tampa Preparatory School
Tampa Preparatory School Summer Programs include a variety of Sports Camps and courses in Robotics, Academics and Enrichment, as well as Camp Terrapin – our sports and fine arts camp for students in grades 1 – 8. Structured activities and theme days provide friendship and fun in downtown Tampa.
Sign up at www.tampaprep.org/summer.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | Metro Life Media, Inc.
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!January 19, 2017
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Glamorous Family VacationJuly 13, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!January 22, 2016
Scholarship Application TipsJanuary 19, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private SchoolJanuary 12, 2016
10 Tips for the Holiday SeasonNovember 24, 2015
Bug Off!August 12, 2015
Back To School EssentialsAugust 08, 2015
Fourth of July CelebrationsJuly 02, 2015
All About Pool SafetyJune 05, 2015
Discover the Festival of LightsMay 20, 2015
Educational iPad GamesMarch 09, 2015
Music Festival Offers ‘Something for Everyone’March 03, 2015
Addressing Childhood ObesityFebruary 16, 2015
For Pirates of All AgesJanuary 21, 2015
METRO’s Private School ListDecember 14, 2014
METRO Family: CommunityOctober 27, 2014
Cirque du BebeSeptember 10, 2014
Revitalizing Tampa Heights | Richard GonzmartAugust 21, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
March 16, 2015
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2017
February 24, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre
February 22, 2017
The Face of Interior Design
February 20, 2017
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
The Face of South Tampa’s Custom Clothier
February 20, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.