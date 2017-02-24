SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2017

Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

FAMILY — 24 February 2017
Carrollwood Day School summer camps

Carrollwood Day School Summer Day Camps

CDS Summer Day Camps offer all-day themed camps running from 9am until 3:30 pm for students entering grades 1 through 8. These camps provide opportunities for children to explore their imagination and develop skills during the summer weeks.  Each week of camp the campers will attend one field trip and visit an off site pool. Before and after care is also available.

For more information, visit www.carrollwooddayschool.org.

Campa IDS

CAMP IDS at Corbett Preparatory School

For nearly two decades, CAMP IDS has been one of Tampa’s most popular summer camp    programs offering 60+ different full- and half-day camps. All welcome. PreK3 – high school. Camps offered June 12 – July 28. Before & aftercare. Bus service. Performing & Visual Arts. Sports. Academics. Technology. Engineering. Languages. Cooking. More.

Call 813-961-3087 or visit www.corbettprep.com.

Camp Terrapin

Tampa Preparatory School

Tampa Preparatory School Summer Programs include a variety of Sports Camps and courses in Robotics, Academics and Enrichment, as well as Camp Terrapin – our sports and fine arts camp  for students in grades 1 – 8. Structured activities and theme days provide friendship and fun in downtown Tampa.

Sign up at www.tampaprep.org/summer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

