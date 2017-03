Fashion Inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year

A reconnection with nature and the pursuit of personal passions and vitality, are reflected in Pantone’s Color of the Year – Greenery. To add a pop of color in the latest fashions, from shoes to accessories, METRO’s discovered a few must-have pieces from local boutiques and shops.

Spring Time

Perfect for the next social event is the beautiful, ruffled cold-shoulder dress in tropical mint green by Etro. $1,930.

Available at Neiman Marcus. www.NeimanMarcus.com.

Step In Style

These Prada suede platform cork-heel mule sandals are as comfortable as they are stylish. $750.

Available at Neiman Marcus. www.NeimanMarcus.com.

Jeweled Gems

These green sparkle earrings by Kate Spade will add the perfect finishes to any outfit. $38 earrings.

Available at Macy’s. www.Macys.com.

Green Bangle

This green NY hidden crystal bangle by Kate Spade will add the perfect compliment to any outfit. $58 bangle.

Available at Macy’s. www.Macys.com.

In The Tropics

The colorful print dress with pockets and big leafy green pattern will say it is time to think about a relaxing trip to the Caribbean. $75.

Available at Cerulean Blu, www.Ceruleanblu.com.

Perfectly Nailed

The bright Neon green by Essie will bring plenty of attention to the current color of the year. $8.

Available at Macy’s. www.Macys.com.

Top It Off

The Ovi Sheer Feathered Blouse pairs nicely with a favorite pair of jeans or leggings. The hint of greenery is right on trend this season. $48.

Available at The Haute Shop. www.facebook.com/TheHauteShopBoutique/

