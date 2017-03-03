The Morean Arts Center Is Celebrating 100 Years Of The Arts In St. Petersburg With A City Proclamation.
The Morean Arts Center is celebrating 100 years of the arts in St. Petersburg with a City Proclamation from Mayor Rick Kriseman.
The Morean Arts Center started in 1917 as The Art Club of St. Petersburg, the first art gallery south of Atlanta, on Beach Drive. In 1963, as plans for the Museum of Fine Arts took shape, it became clear the Art Club needed to find a new home. 201 Beach Drive – the old homestead – was razed in 1965 after the Museum of Fine Arts opened. A kapok tree was planted in 1965 to commemorate the Art Club. After two additional moves and a name change, the Art Club is now known as the Morean Arts Center and sits proudly at 719 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, Fla. 33701. To commemorate 100 years of the arts in St. Petersburg, the City Proclamation will take place under the kapok tree located on the MFA’s property.
Today’s Morean Arts Center focuses on an innovative, community-oriented approach to art and art education. The mission of the Morean Arts Center is to connect people with art and to contribute to the economic development of the region. Operating under the Morean Arts Center, are the Chihuly Collection, Glass Studio & Hot Shop and the Morean Center for Clay.
Come join the Morean Arts Center staff and board members under the kapok tree on the Museum of Fine Arts’ property, located at 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg, on Tuesday, March 14, from 9am – 9:30am as Mayor Rick Kriseman issues a city proclamation – celebrating 100 years of the arts in St. Petersburg.
