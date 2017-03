Valspar Championship Returns To Innisbrook

The Valspar Championship presented by BB&T. A PGA TOUR event that will be held March 6 -12, 2017 on the Copperhead at Innisbrook.

Golf fans will be cheering on more than 140 of the world’s best pro golfers, including Open champion and Olympic silver medalist Henrik Stenson, Olympic bronze medalist Matt Kuchar and past champions Jim Furyk and Charl Schwartzel.

Key Events During the Week Include:

A FREE Valspar® LIVE! Concert (with Saturday admission) featuring superstar singer-songwriter Toby Keith! Admission to the show is free to tournament passholders on that day, and they start at just $39 for anyone who just wants to see a big country show. The concert will start at the conclusion of play on Saturday, approximately 6:30 p.m.

A new wine and spirits venue open to all patrons located between the 9th and 10th holes of the Copperhead Course. Featuring both a delightful outdoor deck and air-conditioned interior seating, Grape & Grain features for purchase the offerings of William Hill Wines, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Crown Royal, Johnnie Walker, Bulleit Bourbon, Gordon’s Gin, Pelligroso Tequila and other fine spirits.

Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai

And for fans interested in meeting celebrity chef Ming Tsai, the host and executive producer of the public television cooking show SIMPLY MING, he will be hosting a cooking demonstration and meet & greet at 1pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday at the Grape & Grain.

NEW in 2017 — Valspar’s Food Truck Rally! Check out the dining range and enjoy some of the bay area’s best food trucks.

2017 Schedule of Events

Monday, March 6

Private Event in support of the International Institute of Orthotics and Prosthetics

Course closed to the public.

Tuesday, March 7

Professional Practice Rounds; Gates open at 8:00am

Admission is FREE

Wednesday, March 8

Championship Pro-Am; Gates open at 6:00am

Thursday, March 9

1st Round Valspar Championship presented by BB&T; Gates open at 6:00am

Friday, March 10

2nd Round Valspar Championship presented by BB&T; Gates open at 6:00am

Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai Cooking Demonstration and Meet & Greet at 1pm at the Grape & Grain

Saturday, March 11

3rd Round Valspar Championship presented by BB&T; Gates open at 7:00am

Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai Cooking Demonstration and Meet & Greet at 10am at the Grape and Grain

Valspar® LIVE! Concert featuring Toby Keith 6:30pm

Moooving Day presented by Chick-Fil-A

Sunday, March 12

Final Round Valspar Championship presented by BB&T; Gates open at 7:00am

Monday, March 13

Monday After Challenge (play the course the pros play)

Championship Rounds (Thursday – Sunday)

The Valspar Food Truck Rally (8th green)

The McDonald’s Family Fun Zone presented by Publix (8th and 9th holes)

Michelob ULTRA 19th Hole (18th green)

Frenchy’s Pool Party (behind 18th green)

Fan Expo Area (behind 18th green)

Tampa General Hospital Interactive Health Screenings

Pinch A Penny Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost (16th green)

Grape & Grain(9th Green)

Valspar Chameleon Cove(3rd Green)

Military specials available. Kids 15 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult. Major Winners. Major Singer. Major Flavor. For tickets, visit ValsparChampionship.com or call 727-942-5566.

