GA Sat. Ticket – $40
GA Sun. Ticket – $30
The 2-day festival held on Tampa’s Riverwalk, will offer music and activities for the entire family. The festival will feature more than 40 bands along four stages.
“GMF 2017 will feature the biggest acts to date in our lineup including Ryan Adams and Cage the Elephant,” said David Cox, GMF’s Executive Director. “And we are taking our fan experience to a whole new level with enhancements such as concierge service in our exclusive Higher Ground areas, expanded bike valet service and a new stage in the Glazer Children’s Museum.”
New this year will be a wellness kickoff with the first ever Dubb Tenn Yoga and Ride the Park, a stationary bike ride fundraiser sponsored by SOHO Cycles. The fundraiser ride raises funds for GMF’s Recycled Tunes program. The festival organizers have also partnered with Cigar City Brewing to create an exclusive brew, the Gasparilla Music Festival Pilsner, which will be released and available at the festival. In addition to the great music, the popular Kids Fest offers special activities each day from Noon – 2 p.m. for children 12 and under, and an expansion to the Glazer Children’s Museum.
“Whether it’s getting to see a band you love, discovering new music, or just finding a groove, GMF offers music lovers intimate experiences within a fun festival setting,” said Cox. “This year promises to deliver a lot of memorable moments.”
Gasparilla Music Festival
Curtis Hixon Park In Downtown Tampa
Saturday, March 11 – Sunday, March 12
Tickets may be purchased at www.gmftickets.com.
For more information on the festival and band lineup and schedule, visit www.GasparillaMusicFestival.com.
