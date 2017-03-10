Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Grand Opening Celebration of Verve Boutique

STYLE — 10 March 2017
Photo: Josef Newgarden, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, Susie Wheldon with her boys, Oliver and Sebastian, Marco Andretti, Conor Daly, James Hinchcliffe

The evening was filled with the stylish men of INDYCAR as they modeled fashions from Susie Wheldon’s new high-end men’s and women’s clothing boutique in The Edge District in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg current Mayor Rick Kriseman and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, who welcomed INDYCAR racing to St. Petersburg 13 years ago, were in attendance. To show their support and to kickoff the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (March 10-12, 2017), drivers Mario Andretti, Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe were decked out in the current fashions from Verve. Susie’s late husband, Dan Wheldon, who won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in 2005 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2011, was a known for his personal style and Susie has opened the boutique to honor her late husband. Guests enjoyed a champagne toast where Susie Wheldon, along with her two young sons, Sebastian and Oliver, said “Cheers to the next chapter and a special thank you to her boys, for being her inspiration.”

On display in the boutique was the Borg-Warner Trophy, which doesn’t leave Indianapolis often. The trophy is worth millions of dollars and has three-dimensional face molds of all the Indianapolis 500 winners. Outside, with a beautiful photo of Dan and his family, after winning the Indianapolis 500, was the actual race car that Wheldon drove.

Verve is located at 915 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, Fl 33765.

