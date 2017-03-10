Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Start Your Engines!

EVENTS FEATURE — 10 March 2017
Start Your Engines!

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The Firestone Grand Prix of  St. Petersburg Burns Rubber On The Waterfront

 

The Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg is a weekend long event featuring 3 days jam packed with 13 different races, non-stop action and family fun. Whether you are a racing fan, live entertainment fan or just enjoy having a good time, there is a little something for everyone during this festival.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a Verizon IndyCar Series race held in St. Petersburg, Florida. Since 2009, the race has served as the season opener, with the exception of 2010, when it was the second race of the season (but the first on U.S. soil). The race is held annually in the spring, currently March 10 – 12.

Additional highlights of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend will include the 5th Annual Firestone Grand Prix 5K Run presented by Modern Business Associates benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. The run or walk event is held on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn race track this Friday evening, March 10th.More information can be found at gpstpete5k.com.  Walk up registrations will be accepted on site.

Spectrum SpeedZone, located near Turns 5 and 6 near the Firestone Bridge, will again be full of merchandise vendors to pick up the newest racing gear, interactive displays for adults and children, a rock climbing wall, giant fun slide, double power jump, mechanical gator, 12-seater swing along with face painters, and is the place for many driver autograph sessions during the weekend. Newly added — Budweiser Party Pit is the place to be, for a pit-side party — no special ticket needed!  Also new this year, Moffitt Cancer Center’s ‘Mole Patrol’ will be in Albert Whitted Park 9:30 – 1:30 on Sunday March 12, and fans can partake in a Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 50/50 raffle all weekend long with proceeds benefitting Moffitt Cancer Center.

 

Downtown St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, Florida 33701
(727) 898-4639
For more event & ticket information, visit www.gpstpete.com.

March 09, 2017
March 06, 2017
March 01, 2017
February 27, 2017
February 16, 2017
January 19, 2017
January 04, 2017
January 04, 2017
December 14, 2016
December 06, 2016
November 30, 2016
November 11, 2016
November 04, 2016
November 01, 2016
November 01, 2016
October 25, 2016
October 12, 2016
September 27, 2016
September 26, 2016
September 12, 2016
September 08, 2016
September 06, 2016
August 10, 2016
August 03, 2016
August 02, 2016
July 29, 2016
July 26, 2016
July 25, 2016
July 22, 2016
July 21, 2016
July 18, 2016
July 16, 2016
July 05, 2016
July 05, 2016
May 18, 2016
May 13, 2016
May 11, 2016
May 04, 2016
May 03, 2016
April 21, 2016
April 20, 2016
April 15, 2016
April 08, 2016
April 04, 2016
March 29, 2016
March 25, 2016
March 23, 2016
March 09, 2016
February 26, 2016
February 22, 2016
February 19, 2016
February 17, 2016
February 04, 2016
January 14, 2016
January 12, 2016
December 31, 2015
December 22, 2015
November 24, 2015
November 20, 2015
November 17, 2015

