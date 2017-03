Start Your Engines!

click on Grand Prix images below to enlarge or view as a slideshow

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Burns Rubber On The Waterfront

The Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg is a weekend long event featuring 3 days jam packed with 13 different races, non-stop action and family fun. Whether you are a racing fan, live entertainment fan or just enjoy having a good time, there is a little something for everyone during this festival.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a Verizon IndyCar Series race held in St. Petersburg, Florida. Since 2009, the race has served as the season opener, with the exception of 2010, when it was the second race of the season (but the first on U.S. soil). The race is held annually in the spring, currently March 10 – 12.

Additional highlights of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend will include the 5th Annual Firestone Grand Prix 5K Run presented by Modern Business Associates benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. The run or walk event is held on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn race track this Friday evening, March 10th.More information can be found at gpstpete5k.com. Walk up registrations will be accepted on site.

Spectrum SpeedZone, located near Turns 5 and 6 near the Firestone Bridge, will again be full of merchandise vendors to pick up the newest racing gear, interactive displays for adults and children, a rock climbing wall, giant fun slide, double power jump, mechanical gator, 12-seater swing along with face painters, and is the place for many driver autograph sessions during the weekend. Newly added — Budweiser Party Pit is the place to be, for a pit-side party — no special ticket needed! Also new this year, Moffitt Cancer Center’s ‘Mole Patrol’ will be in Albert Whitted Park 9:30 – 1:30 on Sunday March 12, and fans can partake in a Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 50/50 raffle all weekend long with proceeds benefitting Moffitt Cancer Center.

Downtown St. Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, Florida 33701

(727) 898-4639

For more event & ticket information, visit www.gpstpete.com.