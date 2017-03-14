The Birchwood’s New Executive Chef, Luke Decker | By Ronda M. Parag
There are many new and exciting things cooking up in the kitchen at The Birchwood. First, is the announcement of their new Executive Chef, Luke Decker, who will oversee all culinary operations at the property. Second, is the announcement of the new Chef de cuisine, Anthony Decker, Chef Luke’s brother. The new duo will be marketed as the “Brothers on Beach” as The Birchwood sits on scenic Beach Drive in downtown St. Petersburg, overlooking the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay.
Upon being appointed, Decker quickly created and implemented a new menu that offers a variety of new choices for brunch, lunch and dinner at The Birch & Vine Restaurant, located inside The Birchwood. Decker has been working at the restaurant since its opening in 2013, and his familiarity of the kitchen and staff allowed for him to move quickly in executing the delivery of the new menu. Chef Luke’s intense work ethic, technical skills and love of cooking, fuels his excitement to bring his culinary skills to guests.
Combining the experience of his brother Anthony, who brings years of experience at Felidia in NYC working as Chef de cuisine under owner, Lidia Bastianich, the culinary experience at The Birchwood continues to rise. “There are lots of options on the menu and I feel like there is something for everyone,” said Decker.
When asked what dish on the new menu is most exciting, Decker offered, “My favorite dish to make and present is the tuna, because I think it has the best wow factor when it’s brought to the guest, however, if I were a guest in the restaurant, I’d order either the carbonara or the ribeye.”
METRO: When did you know you wanted to be a Chef?
DECKER: Originally, I worked in retail, but my brother, Chef Anthony, convinced me to come work with him at Bella Brava. I’ve loved it ever since.
M: What is your favorite cuisine to cook?
D: At home, I like to cook steak or shrimp on the grill. At work, I love to cook fish and use the great local produce that is available such as heirloom tomatoes, radishes, and citrus.
M: Favorite kitchen equipment? And advice for a home enthusiast?
D: One must have a good chef’s knife and don’t be afraid to use salt.
M: We saw you compete in the Epic Chef Competition last summer. Tell us more.
D: The mystery basket challenge benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay was a wonderful experience. The mystery ingredients were maraschino cherries and bologna in one basket and the other was ground turkey and baked beans. I had never competed in the challenge before and the experience took me out of my comfort zone, and made me a lot more comfortable cooking for an audience.
M: What do you do for fun?
D: I love to go to sporting events, play with my kids and sleep. My wife and I have two boys, Sean, 6 and Michael, 2. M
Gallery of some of Chef Luke’s new dishes
click on images to enlarge photo or view as a slideshow
Birch & Vine at The Birchwood
727.896.1080
340 Beach Dr NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
www.thebirchwood.com
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb RecipesFebruary 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!January 27, 2017
Creating A Culinary DestinationJanuary 10, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.
March 14, 2017
Grand Opening Celebration of Verve Boutique
March 10, 2017
Start Your Engines!
March 10, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s Riverwalk
March 09, 2017
Valspar Championship Returns To Innisbrook
March 06, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.