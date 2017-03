Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.

On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day can tempt infrequent drinkers to get out and enjoy the festivities. Whether you plan on donning a green outfit and meeting friends out at your favorite Irish pub, or plan on hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party of your own. Don’t settle for dyed-green beer to get in the spirit of the holiday, consider some of these inspirational drinks.

Emerald Elixir

Who says you need a thick and heavy Guinness to raise a glass to St. Patrick? Why not something light, green and refreshing to attract the luck of the Irish?

1 oz. Potato Vodka

1 oz. Midori

Lemonade

Soda water

In a tumbler over ice, add Potato Vodka and Midori. Fill to the top with half lemonade and half soda water.





