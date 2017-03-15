Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.

On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day can tempt infrequent drinkers to get out and enjoy the festivities. Whether you plan on donning a green outfit and meeting friends out at your favorite Irish pub, or plan on hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party of your own. Don’t settle for dyed-green beer to get in the spirit of the holiday, consider some of these inspirational drinks.
Emerald Elixir
Who says you need a thick and heavy Guinness to raise a glass to St. Patrick? Why not something light, green and refreshing to attract the luck of the Irish?
- 1 oz. Potato Vodka
- 1 oz. Midori
- Lemonade
- Soda water
In a tumbler over ice, add Potato Vodka and Midori. Fill to the top with half lemonade and half soda water.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb RecipesFebruary 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!January 27, 2017
Creating A Culinary DestinationJanuary 10, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
Discover the Festival of Lights
May 20, 2015
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.
March 15, 2017
Grand Opening Celebration of Verve Boutique
March 10, 2017
Start Your Engines!
March 10, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s Riverwalk
March 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.