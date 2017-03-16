Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave Reviews

click on images above to view enlarged or as a slideshow
Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach
By Ronda M. Parag
Over the years, Clearwater Beach has transformed from a mom and pop vacation destination to a world-class destination with luxurious hotel accommodations. Opened in January, on what has been called the “best beach in the U.S,” Dr. Kiran Patel and his team have constructed and opened the spectacular Wyndham Grand. The two-tower resort, with 343 rooms and suites, offers stunning beachfront and intracoastal water views with spectacular sunsets nightly. Most of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies to take advantage of the views.
The open-air lobby and breezy entrance welcome guests to relax and be wrapped in the “approachable luxury.” The contemporary design hotel offers décor colors of bright greens, yellows and blues to bring nature in. The continuous lobby bar (eSKPades) offers both cocktails and a barista bar, where guests can savor a handcrafted cocktail or a cup of joe. Enjoy a lunch or dinner at the Ocean Hai, the only Asian Fusion dining in Clearwater Beach.
Beach goers are welcome to grab lunch at Dock’s, the poolside bar and grille. The hotel also offers a full-service Spa Pallavi and 24-hour fitness center.
The hotel is conveniently located near Pier 60 and within 30 minutes of Tampa International Airport. There is also a space dubbed “Pinellas County’s largest ballroom,” The Dunes, which offers over 22,000 square feet to host charity, wedding or business events equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology. This is the 14th Wyndham Grand location in the U.S. and the third in Florida. M
For reservations and information, visit www.wyndhamgrandclearwter.com.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Weekender: Escape to LuxuryFebruary 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play TogetherJanuary 06, 2017
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Sun and Sand is GrandJuly 28, 2016
Glamorous Family VacationJuly 13, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
Weekender: The End of the RoadJanuary 20, 2016
Getaway: CuracaoNovember 13, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
Curacao Hosts Three Day North Sea Jazz FestivalAugust 18, 2015
Relax Boca StyleJuly 08, 2015
5 Exotic Getaways That Are A StealJuly 08, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine DiningMay 18, 2015
All Day and All Night FunMarch 18, 2015
Springtime in TallahasseeMarch 12, 2015
Stylish Island Beach EscapeFebruary 15, 2015
St. Augustine Celebrates 450 YearsDecember 29, 2014
Endless ExperiencesOctober 31, 2014
Casual Beachfront EleganceSeptember 10, 2014
Exploring America’s First FrontierSeptember 08, 2014
Paradise (No Passport Required)April 12, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Inspired By The Sun
July 10, 2015
Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave Reviews
March 16, 2017
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.
March 15, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.
March 14, 2017
Grand Opening Celebration of Verve Boutique
March 10, 2017
Start Your Engines!
March 10, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.