Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave Reviews

click on images above to view enlarged or as a slideshow

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

By Ronda M. Parag

Over the years, Clearwater Beach has transformed from a mom and pop vacation destination to a world-class destination with luxurious hotel accommodations. Opened in January, on what has been called the “best beach in the U.S,” Dr. Kiran Patel and his team have constructed and opened the spectacular Wyndham Grand. The two-tower resort, with 343 rooms and suites, offers stunning beachfront and intracoastal water views with spectacular sunsets nightly. Most of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies to take advantage of the views.

The open-air lobby and breezy entrance welcome guests to relax and be wrapped in the “approachable luxury.” The contemporary design hotel offers décor colors of bright greens, yellows and blues to bring nature in. The continuous lobby bar (eSKPades) offers both cocktails and a barista bar, where guests can savor a handcrafted cocktail or a cup of joe. Enjoy a lunch or dinner at the Ocean Hai, the only Asian Fusion dining in Clearwater Beach.

Beach goers are welcome to grab lunch at Dock’s, the poolside bar and grille. The hotel also offers a full-service Spa Pallavi and 24-hour fitness center.

The hotel is conveniently located near Pier 60 and within 30 minutes of Tampa International Airport. There is also a space dubbed “Pinellas County’s largest ballroom,” The Dunes, which offers over 22,000 square feet to host charity, wedding or business events equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology. This is the 14th Wyndham Grand location in the U.S. and the third in Florida. M

For reservations and information, visit www.wyndhamgrandclearwter.com.

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication