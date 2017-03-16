Follow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave Reviews

GETAWAYS — 16 March 2017
Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave Reviews

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

click on images above to view enlarged or as a slideshow

 

 

 

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

By Ronda M. Parag

 

Over the years, Clearwater Beach has transformed from a mom and pop vacation destination to a world-class destination with luxurious hotel accommodations. Opened in January, on what has been called the “best beach in the U.S,” Dr. Kiran Patel and his team have constructed and opened the spectacular Wyndham Grand. The two-tower resort, with 343 rooms and suites, offers stunning beachfront and intracoastal water views with spectacular sunsets nightly. Most of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies to take advantage of the views.

The open-air lobby and breezy entrance welcome guests to relax and be wrapped in the “approachable luxury.” The contemporary design hotel offers décor colors of bright greens, yellows and blues to bring nature in. The continuous lobby bar (eSKPades) offers both cocktails and a barista bar, where guests can savor a handcrafted cocktail or a cup of joe. Enjoy a lunch or dinner at the Ocean Hai, the only Asian Fusion dining in Clearwater Beach.

Beach goers are welcome to grab lunch at Dock’s, the poolside bar and grille. The hotel also offers a full-service Spa Pallavi and 24-hour fitness center.

The hotel is conveniently located near Pier 60 and within 30 minutes of Tampa International Airport. There is also a space dubbed “Pinellas County’s largest ballroom,” The Dunes, which offers over 22,000 square feet to host charity, wedding or business events equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology. This is the 14th Wyndham Grand location in the U.S. and the third in Florida. M

 

For reservations and information, visit www.wyndhamgrandclearwter.com.

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

Weekender: Escape to Luxury

Weekender: Escape to Luxury

February 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play Together

For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play Together

January 06, 2017
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
Sun and Sand is Grand

Sun and Sand is Grand

July 28, 2016
Glamorous Family Vacation

Glamorous Family Vacation

July 13, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

July 05, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

April 04, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

February 26, 2016
Weekender: The End of the Road

Weekender: The End of the Road

January 20, 2016
Getaway: Curacao

Getaway: Curacao

November 13, 2015
Unplug and Reconnect

Unplug and Reconnect

September 10, 2015
Curacao Hosts Three Day North Sea Jazz Festival

Curacao Hosts Three Day North Sea Jazz Festival

August 18, 2015
Relax Boca Style

Relax Boca Style

July 08, 2015
5 Exotic Getaways That Are A Steal

5 Exotic Getaways That Are A Steal

July 08, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine Dining

Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine Dining

May 18, 2015
All Day and All Night Fun

All Day and All Night Fun

March 18, 2015
Springtime in Tallahassee

Springtime in Tallahassee

March 12, 2015
Stylish Island Beach Escape

Stylish Island Beach Escape

February 15, 2015
St. Augustine Celebrates 450 Years

St. Augustine Celebrates 450 Years

December 29, 2014
Endless Experiences

Endless Experiences

October 31, 2014
Casual Beachfront Elegance

Casual Beachfront Elegance

September 10, 2014
Exploring America’s First Frontier

Exploring America’s First Frontier

September 08, 2014
Paradise (No Passport Required)

Paradise (No Passport Required)

April 12, 2014

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply