The Elegant Wedding Showcase Returns to Tampa
A Premiere Gathering Of Talent, Resources And Style For The Sophisticated Bride
Metro Life Media, Inc., publishers of Tampa Bay METRO and Tampa Bay Weddings magazines offers an intimate and upscale event for a select group of vendors, to showcase their products and talents to a special group of sophisticated and discerning brides. The next Elegant Wedding Showcase will be held in Tampa at the Tampa Marriott Westshore.
There will be opportunities to meet some of the top Bay area experts in the wedding industry to create the magic and memories of a lifetime for your special day. The White Magnolia Bridal Collection will be providing bridal fashions for the couture runway show.
From catering trends to the latest in bridal fashions and makeup, don’t miss the chance to discover the talented people to make your bridal dreams come true.
The Elegant Wedding Showcase
Sunday, March 26, 2017 | 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Tampa Marriott Westshore | 1001 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607
www.TheElegantWeddingShowcase.wordpress.com | www.TampaBayWed.com
click on gallery images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | © Tampa Bay Weddings Magazine & Blog | Metro Life Media, Inc. Publications
Valspar Championship Returns To InnisbrookMarch 06, 2017
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 YearsMarch 03, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa TheatreFebruary 22, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!January 24, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
Best Selling Author to Speak in ClearwaterDecember 06, 2016
Tis the Season to ShopNovember 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
People: Andrew HallSeptember 15, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Levante Preview at Maserati of TampaApril 29, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
Behind the Bar: Justin GrayMarch 30, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!January 22, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks OutJanuary 07, 2016
Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink OpensNovember 20, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New CookbookOctober 29, 2015
Naughty or Nice?October 29, 2015
5th Annual Tampa Pig JigOctober 22, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
Grab a Craft Beer at 5 Tampa Bay Area Brew PubsAugust 13, 2015
DRIVE: Land Rover Discovery SportJune 24, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day BrunchJune 18, 2015
DRIVE: The Porsche MacanJune 11, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine DiningMay 18, 2015
3 Recipes to Shake Up Cinco de MayoMay 04, 2015
Open Your HeartApril 11, 2015
Start Your EnginesMarch 27, 2015
Elegant Wedding Showcase ReturnsMarch 01, 2015
Tampa Theatre Salutes the MoviesFebruary 19, 2015
10 Tips To Talk Like a PirateJanuary 30, 2015
Giving Back: Vivek & Sharmila SethJanuary 05, 2015
Metro ImprovementsOctober 31, 2014
Exploring America’s First FrontierSeptember 08, 2014
From a Tampa ER To HollywoodSeptember 08, 2014
CITY: Fashion+Art+CultureSeptember 08, 2014
Fall Fashion TrendsSeptember 08, 2014
Hot WalksAugust 21, 2014
Libation Celebration | Cool Off With A Summer FestivalAugust 21, 2014
Revitalizing Tampa Heights | Richard GonzmartAugust 21, 2014
Paradise (No Passport Required)April 12, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
Not Your Average Bridal Show
March 21, 2017
Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave Reviews
March 16, 2017
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.
March 15, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.
March 14, 2017
Grand Opening Celebration of Verve Boutique
March 10, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.