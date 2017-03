The Elegant Wedding Showcase Returns to Tampa

A Premiere Gathering Of Talent, Resources And Style For The Sophisticated Bride

Metro Life Media, Inc., publishers of Tampa Bay METRO and Tampa Bay Weddings magazines offers an intimate and upscale event for a select group of vendors, to showcase their products and talents to a special group of sophisticated and discerning brides. The next Elegant Wedding Showcase will be held in Tampa at the Tampa Marriott Westshore.

There will be opportunities to meet some of the top Bay area experts in the wedding industry to create the magic and memories of a lifetime for your special day. The White Magnolia Bridal Collection will be providing bridal fashions for the couture runway show.

From catering trends to the latest in bridal fashions and makeup, don’t miss the chance to discover the talented people to make your bridal dreams come true.

The Elegant Wedding Showcase

Sunday, March 26, 2017 | 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Tampa Marriott Westshore | 1001 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

www.TheElegantWeddingShowcase.wordpress.com | www.TampaBayWed.com

