METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

Pantone® Color of the Year: Greenery
Symbolizing new beginnings, the newest color trend in home décor and design is a bright, fresh burst of Greenery. Inspired by nature and bringing the great outdoors in, METRO has found a few pieces to freshen up any room in the house.
Cozy Home Table
Cozy occasional table bringing the outside in using the 2017 color of the year Greenery by Pantone… now that’s bohemian. $185.
Available at All Boho Chic, www.allbohochic.com.
Light It Up
Add style to any room in the house with this classic shape and stunningly beautiful Vintner Chandelier from Currey & Company. The pieces are cut from recycled wine bottles in varying shades of green. $2,444.
Available at Clayton Gray Home, www.claytongrayhome.com.
Take A Seat
A stylish addition to any décor with a cheerful lime green lacquer finish, this Campbell Side Chair adds a pop of color to the living room, family room or office. $1,375.
Available at Clayton Gray Home, www.claytongrayhome.com.
Be Seated
Fabrics by Taylor King, with the lime green base and textural blue, will add a pop to any room on a pair of Lollipop Ottomans. $1,095 each.
Available at Interiors Trading Company or Design Interiors West.
Emerald Vase
Using centuries-old techniques, Lucira is crafted by talented artisans whose skill and attention to detail make each piece an original. Large Lucira Emerald Vase, $199.
Available at Ethan Allen, www.EthanAllen.com.
Take Comfort
Square Velvet Decorative Pillow, Leaf Green, $98.
Available at Macy’s, www.macys.com.
Coastal Whimsy
“Montenegro Turquoise” fabric by Taylor King, lightens up this more traditional wing chair form with a whimsical, blue and green-toned print. An exposed wood frame in a “Coconut” finish complements the fabric beautifully.
Fabrics by Taylor King, available at Interiors Trading Company or Design Interiors West.
