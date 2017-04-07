METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

Grand Penthouse at Skypoint
Feel the vibe of the city and escape the suburbs with one of the most unique properties currently available in downtown Tampa. The two-story, two bath Grand Penthouse is on the market at Skypoint. The 1,926 square foot condo is fully furnished and has 270 degree views of the city. Be in the heart of Tampa with stunning views from either of the two balconies and overlook the Curtis Hixon Park and Riverwalk, Tampa Museum of Art, Glazer Children’s Museum and the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
The large family and dining rooms feature custom box beam ceilings with built-in lighting, tile wrapped posts and floor to ceiling windings, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the space.
The gourmet kitchen features state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances with a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, convention oven, range hood, dishwasher and microwave. The dark stained cabinets pair nicely with the speckled granite countertops. A built-in wine refrigerator holds up to 150 favorite bottles. The open kitchen space is wonderful for entertaining, as guests can be in the heart of the home while meal preparation is underway.
The guest suite has floor to ceiling windows, with north facing views and an oversized Carrera tile shower and updated marble vanity with open storage underneath.
The master suite is on the second floor and features two custom closets and a separate office area. Located inside the closet are the front loading washer and dryer. The master bath has duel sinks and a large glassed shower. Relax and unwind with a glass of wine on the second balcony off the master suite.
The building offers assigned garage parking, a card entry community club room, fitness center and pool and hot tub. At the base of the building are two restaurants that offer great food and cocktails. Nearby are other downtown amenities including the library, museums, Tampa Theatre, hospital, Channelside, and restaurants and bars. If you have been yearning to live downtown, it might be time to call this luxurious condo home. M
This Signature Collection home is currently offered at $1,125,000 through Smith & Associates Real Estate. Presented by Mitzi Gill & Dina Sierra Smith, call 813.839.3800 or visit www.777northashleydrive3201.smithandassociates.com.
