Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

FEATURE HOME — 07 April 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

 

Grand Penthouse at Skypoint

 

Feel the vibe of the city and escape the suburbs with one of the most unique properties currently available in downtown Tampa. The two-story, two bath Grand Penthouse is on the market at Skypoint. The 1,926 square foot condo is fully furnished and has 270 degree views of the city. Be in the heart of Tampa with stunning views from either of the two balconies and overlook the Curtis Hixon Park and Riverwalk, Tampa Museum of Art, Glazer Children’s Museum and the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

The large family and dining rooms feature custom box beam ceilings with built-in lighting, tile wrapped posts and floor to ceiling windings, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the space.

The gourmet kitchen features state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances with a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, convention oven, range hood, dishwasher and microwave. The dark stained cabinets pair nicely with the speckled granite countertops. A built-in wine refrigerator holds up to 150 favorite bottles. The open kitchen space is wonderful for entertaining, as guests can be in the heart of the home while meal preparation is underway.

The guest suite has floor to ceiling windows, with north facing views and an oversized Carrera tile shower and updated marble vanity with open storage underneath.

The master suite is on the second floor and features two custom closets and a separate office area. Located inside the closet are the front loading washer and dryer. The master bath has duel sinks and a large glassed shower. Relax and unwind with a glass of wine on the second balcony off the master suite.

The building offers assigned garage parking, a card entry community club room, fitness center and pool and hot tub. At the base of the building are two restaurants that offer great food and cocktails. Nearby are other downtown amenities including the library, museums, Tampa Theatre, hospital, Channelside, and restaurants and bars. If you have been yearning to live downtown, it might be time to call this luxurious condo home.    M

 

Photo Gallery

click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

 

This Signature Collection home is currently offered at $1,125,000 through Smith & Associates Real Estate. Presented by Mitzi Gill & Dina Sierra Smith, call 813.839.3800 or visit www.777northashleydrive3201.smithandassociates.com.

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

May 27, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound

METRO Style: Beach Bound

May 18, 2017
Outdoor Kitchen Design

Outdoor Kitchen Design

April 29, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

April 25, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

March 30, 2017
METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

March 27, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

March 14, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

March 01, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

February 16, 2017
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway

METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway

January 16, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

September 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

August 10, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

July 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

July 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
Hot Property: Beach Park Beauty

Hot Property: Beach Park Beauty

July 20, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of Style

Summer’s Splash of Style

July 16, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

July 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

May 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

May 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

May 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

April 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

April 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

April 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

April 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

March 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

March 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

March 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

February 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach

February 17, 2016
The American Heart Association Encourages Tampa Bay to Support Heart Month

The American Heart Association Encourages Tampa Bay to Support Heart Month

February 04, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront Beauty

Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront Beauty

January 14, 2016
Family Profiles: Choosing A Private School

Family Profiles: Choosing A Private School

January 12, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

Social Pix: Tuxes & Tails

December 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

Social Pix: Pavilion XXX

December 22, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.