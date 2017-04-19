Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

METRO PIX — 19 April 2017
Charity Polo Classic 2017

 

6th Annual Charity Polo Classic

When: Saturday, February 25, 2017

Where: Di Polo Tour, Plant City

 

The sixth annual Charity Polo Classic, presented by the Morgan Auto Group, benefitted The Children’s Cancer Center, the Ryan Nece Foundation, Clothes to Kids and Morgan Auto Group’s Helping Hand Fund.

The sport of polo has been around for thousands of years, but even today this fascinating sport continues to gain new adherents. There are many exciting sports out there, but few can match the excitement and athleticism of the sport of polo. By combining the speed and agility of the polo pony with the intelligence and savvy of human players, polo offers  something extra special to everyone.

The sold out crowd of over 900 guests enjoyed beautiful weather while watching a skydiver land on the field during the national anthem. The bubbly flowed and area favorite restaurants like Besito Mexican, Cask Social Kitchen and Seminole Hard Rock’s Council Oak, featured spreads that kept the crowd going all afternoon. DJ Fresh pumped up the delighted crowd and Tampa’s own Arturo Fuente Cigars presented a cigar lounge. Charity Polo Classic board member Andrew Barrios said this year’s event raised nearly $300,000 for four different charities, which is about $55,000 over last year.

Tampa Bay METRO was a proud sponsor.

 

Photography:

Dennis Akers, DA Photo Spot, www.daphotospot.com

Barry Lively, B. Lively Images, www.blivelyimages.zenfolio.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

