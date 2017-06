Delectable Cuisine On The Green

Packard’s Steakhouse

At Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club

By Patricia A. Vorbrich

Named after the designer of Innisbrook’s four golf courses, Larry Packard, Packard’s Steakhouse brings dining elegance to the Golf & Country Club, overlooking the signature Copperhead Golf Course. The course-side steakhouse is open to the public.

Packard’s Steakhouse serves the finest Aged Prime Beef. The steaks are carefully selected and hand trimmed daily to ensure the best cuts of beef. No artificial ingredients or hormones are ever added. Along with their traditional American cuisine and unique specials, prepared daily by the culinary staff, Packard’s offers a signature Packard’s Manhattan and wine list foodies won’t want to miss.

Newly appointed Executive Chef, Thomas McKinney-Stehr, oversees the staff at Packard’s Steakhouse, and comes with an impressive background. Born in Germany to a restaurant family, McKinney-Stehr has worked in a variety of four star and four diamond kitchens from Germany to Italy and in the Southeastern US. He has held chef positions at Donatello’s, Oystercatcher’s and Armani’s in Tampa.

“Food is not just a career, but my passion in life from a young child,” said McKinney-Stehr. “My wife, kids and I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Tampa Bay area and to be a part of the Salamander Hotels & Resorts’ culinary team.”

Choose from favorites like the Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp, topped with cajun bbq sauce and toasted corn salad for starters. The Signature Packard’s Salad and the She Crab Soup are not to be looked over. Of course, the specialty is their steak. From the 22 ounce Delmonico, the 18 ounce T-Bone to the Filet Mignon, diners can also try a little surf and turf with the Red Curry Stained Gulf Grouper, served with coconut jasmine rice and chilled creamy cucumber sauce.

The wine list features wines from around the world. Domestic & Premium Craft chilled beers, along with Floridian Micro-Brewed Beers are served throughout the day. Traditional American cuisine is also served during Breakfast and Lunch. Packard’s offers a very comfortable setting which overlooks the signature Copperhead Golf Course. M

Packard’s Steakhouse

36750 US Hwy. 19 North

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

727-942-5240

www.innisbrookgolfresort.com

