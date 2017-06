Pride & Passion: Cirque de Mascarade

Tampa Museum of Art Hosts

Pride & Passion 2017

Pride & Passion (the event that leaves us holding our breath annually) returns on Saturday, April 29, as Cirque de Mascarade from 8 p.m. – Midnight.

The inspiration for Pride & Passion 2017 comes from the circuses, cabarets, and vibrant performance halls frequented by 19th century artists, intellectuals and writers in Paris. With Cirque de Mascarade, the Pride & Passion mantra of “dress to impress” invites guests to add a 19th century bohemian twist to their attire. Masks are encouraged.

Tickets are $100 in advance; $125 at the door ticket (pending availability) and include open bar featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, heavy hors d’oeuvres by Anise Global Gastrobar, Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, Malio’s Prime Steak House & Salt Block Catering, entertainment (surprises and fun!), private gallery access, and a one-year Museum Membership.

Proceeds benefit the Tampa Museum of Art’s educational programs and exhibitions.

For tickets and more information visit, www.pridepassionart.org.

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication