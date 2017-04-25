Anise Global Gastrobar
Anise Global Gastrobar, downtown Tampa’s glowing jewel, celebrates 4 years of growth and accolades. While the award-winning bar program continues to remain on top, the culinary team spreads their wings by incorporating the talent of local artisans. The welcomed addition of an intimate private room and bar, has expanded the unique services that can now be offered to guests. Whether hosting a small engagement party or a black tie gala, Anise provides the ideal setting for memorable events.
Anise grows their family with the opening of it’s sister concept, North Star Eatery, in the Hall on Franklin. The Asian street food menu showcases some of the brand’s most notable favorites, along with their version of well known traditional fare. The founders continue with their focus on creating crave-able experiences.
777 N. Ashley Drive
Tampa, FL 33602
813.225.4272
www.aniseglobal.com
sponsored content
The Independents: Locale MarketApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Cask Social KitchenApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean HaiApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor HotelApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & VineApril 25, 2017
The Independents: RouxApril 25, 2017
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
May 27, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend
May 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound
May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival
May 10, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa
May 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.