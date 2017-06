Anise Global Gastrobar

Anise Global Gastrobar, downtown Tampa’s glowing jewel, celebrates 4 years of growth and accolades. While the award-winning bar program continues to remain on top, the culinary team spreads their wings by incorporating the talent of local artisans. The welcomed addition of an intimate private room and bar, has expanded the unique services that can now be offered to guests. Whether hosting a small engagement party or a black tie gala, Anise provides the ideal setting for memorable events.

Anise grows their family with the opening of it’s sister concept, North Star Eatery, in the Hall on Franklin. The Asian street food menu showcases some of the brand’s most notable favorites, along with their version of well known traditional fare. The founders continue with their focus on creating crave-able experiences.

777 N. Ashley Drive

Tampa, FL 33602

813.225.4272

www.aniseglobal.com

