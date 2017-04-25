INDEPENDENTS — 25 April 2017
Welcome to the “Sweet Spot” of dining experiences.
The high quality beach fare, polished service and relaxed atmosphere offers incredible value and a versatile dining experience, great for family outings or intimate date nights. The fire pits are approachable and help set a tribal ambiance that sparks your natural instincts for food and beverage. The live entertainment sets an upbeat, great for all ages, mixing environment that is unmatched in the Tampa Bay area. If you haven’t visited us in awhile, come enjoy a beautiful sunset, and see what’s new at Beach!
7700 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway
Tampa, FL 33607
813.281.0566
www.beachtampa.com
