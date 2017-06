Birch & Vine at The Birchwood

There has been a lot of activity at Birch & Vine lately! Chef Luke Decker’s all NEW brunch, lunch & dinner menus feature locally sourced meats, fish and vegetables with seasonal influences and unique twists. All menu items are fresh, colorful and lighter for the spring/summer season. A few of new favorites include the Crispy Stuffed Olive appetizer, the Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad, the Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich (served on a French bread roll and is filled with pickled vegetables, cucumbers, cilantro, house-made Sriracha Aioli and served with a side of sweet fries), the Pan Seared Ahi Tuna and any of the day-boat (fresh catch) specials. “There’s been an overwhelming positive response to the new menu and Chef Luke’s creations,” says Birchwood owner, Chuck Prather. “All of the menu items pair extremely well with multiple selections from our 12,000 bottle wine library too.”

340 Beach Drive

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

727-828-9940

www.TheBirchwood.com

