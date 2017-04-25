Break The Rouxles
Roux’s signature cuisine has become the darling of regional food aficionados, and for good reason. The highly approachable menu blends comfortable, new Southern classics with the iconic Fresh Creole and Cajun dishes of Louisiana. Think new adaptations of familiar favorites like Crab Beignets and Seafood Gumbo sharing a table with Andouille Crusted Wahoo, Southern Fried Chicken and Bread Pudding with Bourbon Butterscotch Sauce. Go for the $1 Chargrilled Oysters at happy hour and quintessential craft cocktails. Stay for the thoughtful presentations, warm hospitality and intimate French Quarter ambiance. The perfect choice for date night and every night alike. Bienvenue a Roux!
4205 S. MacDill Avenue
Tampa, FL 33611 813.443.5255
www.rouxtampa.com
sponsored content
The Independents: Locale MarketApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Cask Social KitchenApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean HaiApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor HotelApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Anise Global GastrobarApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & VineApril 25, 2017
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
May 27, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend
May 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound
May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival
May 10, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa
May 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.