Break The Rouxles

Roux’s signature cuisine has become the darling of regional food aficionados, and for good reason. The highly approachable menu blends comfortable, new Southern classics with the iconic Fresh Creole and Cajun dishes of Louisiana. Think new adaptations of familiar favorites like Crab Beignets and Seafood Gumbo sharing a table with Andouille Crusted Wahoo, Southern Fried Chicken and Bread Pudding with Bourbon Butterscotch Sauce. Go for the $1 Chargrilled Oysters at happy hour and quintessential craft cocktails. Stay for the thoughtful presentations, warm hospitality and intimate French Quarter ambiance. The perfect choice for date night and every night alike. Bienvenue a Roux!

4205 S. MacDill Avenue

Tampa, FL 33611 813.443.5255

www.rouxtampa.com

sponsored content