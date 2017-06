Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

How to host a wine party.

Table set up and tips.

Written and photographed by Krayl Funch

No time to plan, book and take that dream wine tasting vacation to Burgundy or Sonoma this year? Get your wine fix by hosting a wine tasting party at home this season.

Not sure where to begin? With a few tips from Lifestyle Expert Krayl Funch, your wine tasting dreams will move to reality as you easily plan your own tasting party.

Choose a Theme

Selecting a theme for your wine party will do more than set the tone for your décor, it will also help narrow down the selection of wines you will need to purchase and taste.

A few options are – Region, Variety, Vintage.

Set Up A Blind Tasting

Looking to stump a friend who is a self proclaimed wine snob? Pour wines into clear decanters then number each wine. Be sure to take notes on which wine is which for the big reveal.

Food + Palate Cleansers

Set out plenty of palate cleansers such as water crackers or oyster crackers, alongside a variety of savory and sweet items.

Not only will your guests appreciate something to absorb the wine, but tasting wines with different flavor aspects such as salty, sweet, creamy, nutty or spicy, can become part of the overall wine tasting experience.

Setting the Table + Atmosphere

Avoid decorating your table with scented candles or flowers that may compete with the wine tasting experience. Instead, opt for seasonal greens and arrangements that add a pop of color and texture without scent.

Other Wine Party Must Have’s

• Clear Glassware

• Dump Buckets

• Water

• Note Cards + Pencils

