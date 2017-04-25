Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

How to host a wine party.
Table set up and tips.
Written and photographed by Krayl Funch
No time to plan, book and take that dream wine tasting vacation to Burgundy or Sonoma this year? Get your wine fix by hosting a wine tasting party at home this season.
Not sure where to begin? With a few tips from Lifestyle Expert Krayl Funch, your wine tasting dreams will move to reality as you easily plan your own tasting party.
Choose a Theme
Selecting a theme for your wine party will do more than set the tone for your décor, it will also help narrow down the selection of wines you will need to purchase and taste.
A few options are – Region, Variety, Vintage.
Set Up A Blind Tasting
Looking to stump a friend who is a self proclaimed wine snob? Pour wines into clear decanters then number each wine. Be sure to take notes on which wine is which for the big reveal.
Food + Palate Cleansers
Set out plenty of palate cleansers such as water crackers or oyster crackers, alongside a variety of savory and sweet items.
Not only will your guests appreciate something to absorb the wine, but tasting wines with different flavor aspects such as salty, sweet, creamy, nutty or spicy, can become part of the overall wine tasting experience.
Setting the Table + Atmosphere
Avoid decorating your table with scented candles or flowers that may compete with the wine tasting experience. Instead, opt for seasonal greens and arrangements that add a pop of color and texture without scent.
Other Wine Party Must Have’s
• Clear Glassware
• Dump Buckets
• Water
• Note Cards + Pencils
Photo Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
Lifestyle Contributor
Krayl Funch
www.kraylfunch.com
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next LevelApril 28, 2017
59th Annual Tampa Bay Heart BallApril 26, 2017
Pride & Passion: Cirque de MascaradeApril 24, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown TampaApril 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the YearMarch 30, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.March 14, 2017
Start Your Engines!March 10, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s RiverwalkMarch 09, 2017
Valspar Championship Returns To InnisbrookMarch 06, 2017
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 YearsMarch 03, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To TampaFebruary 27, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa TheatreFebruary 22, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor CityFebruary 07, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 CelebrationFebruary 06, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!January 24, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!January 19, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXIDecember 07, 2016
Best Selling Author to Speak in ClearwaterDecember 06, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop StyleDecember 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Tis the Season to ShopNovember 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + CultureNovember 03, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXINovember 01, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
Getting A Groove OnOctober 11, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
METRO PIX: Martinis For MoffittSeptember 23, 2016
People: Andrew HallSeptember 15, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy BallSeptember 12, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
EVENT: The Beach TampaAugust 03, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
May 27, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa
May 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.