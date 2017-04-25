Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

METRO Pix: Mad Hatter’s Tea & Brunch

METRO PIX — 25 April 2017
The Mad Hatter’s Tea & Brunch was a fun and festive Sunday morning to enjoy a delicious Brunch, Mimosas, Bloody Mary Bar, Teas, at Eddie V’s and a silent auction to benefit Frankie’s Friends, with items including Super Bowl Tickets, Chanel handbag, Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Suite and more. Jen Epstein and Russell Rhoads were the emcees and the event was chaired by StyleEdge’s Elaine Sweeny. Frankie’s Friends helps to provide treatment and care to animals across the U.S.

METRO magazine was a proud media sponsor.

 

Click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

