The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

Cask Social Kitchen

From Herb Crusted Hanger Steak to Chicken ‘N Waffles, Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese, creative flatbreads, and unique salads, Cask Social Kitchen is serving up new American fare with a Southern twist on a seasonally changing menu. Our menu of handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and extensive whiskey selection ensures there is a little something for everyone. Join us weekdays for lunch or dinner, and enjoy live music during Thursday Ladies Night, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Host your next private event upstairs in our Loft Lounge! A perfect space for baby or bridal showers, corporate functions, private dinners, and birthday parties, our loft space includes a private bar and provides room for up to 50 seated guests or 100 guests cocktail style.

Whether you’re taking in the big game, having drinks with friends, or craving comfort cuisine with a cool vibe, Cask is the perfect place to Eat. Drink. Be Social.

208 South Howard Avenue

Tampa, FL 33606

813.251.0051

www.casksocial.com

