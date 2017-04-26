Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

INDEPENDENTS — 26 April 2017
The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

Tampa Bay Restaurants: The Independents

Cask Social Kitchen South Tampa

 

Cask Social Kitchen

From Herb Crusted Hanger Steak to Chicken ‘N Waffles, Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese, creative flatbreads, and unique salads, Cask Social Kitchen is serving up new American fare with a Southern twist on a seasonally changing menu. Our menu of handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and extensive whiskey selection ensures there is a little something for everyone. Join us weekdays for lunch or dinner, and enjoy live music during Thursday Ladies Night, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Host your next private event upstairs in our Loft Lounge! A perfect space for baby or bridal showers, corporate functions, private dinners, and birthday parties, our loft space includes a private bar and provides room for up to 50 seated guests or 100 guests cocktail style.

Whether you’re taking in the big game, having drinks with friends, or craving comfort cuisine with a cool vibe, Cask is the perfect place to Eat. Drink. Be Social.

 

Cask Social Kitchen South Tampa

Cask Social Kitchen South Tampa

 

Cask Social Kitchen South Tampa

208 South Howard Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
813.251.0051
www.casksocial.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

sponsored content

The Independents: Locale Market

The Independents: Locale Market

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean Hai

The Independents: Ocean Hai

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor Hotel

The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor Hotel

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Anise Global Gastrobar

The Independents: Anise Global Gastrobar

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & Vine

The Independents: Birch & Vine

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Roux

The Independents: Roux

April 25, 2017

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.