The Independents: Locale Market

Locale Market
The locals simply call it LOCALE. The media calls it one of the “Best Food Halls in America.” Restaurant insiders know it as celebrity chef Michael Mina’s “Think Tank.” By whatever name you choose, one thing is clear: LOCALE Market has quickly become St. Petersburg’s best kept secret. Superb world cuisine, great dry-aged steaks, delightful wines and a worthy gift-shop are just part of the reason. LOCALE’s truest flavor is Community. First Friday’s at LOCALE have quickly become a staple of St. Pete life. Every first Friday of the month, LOCALE opens its doors to guests who are able to wander, taste and discover new flavors throughout its many food stations at a very attractive price. What’s more, is that every month, the menu changes adding a new layer of discovery to an already popular St. Petersburg destination.
For limited tickets, please go to: www.LocaleMarket.Tocktix.com.
179 2nd Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
www.localegourmetmarket.com
