The Independents: Ocean Hai

Ocean Hai
Ocean Hai, the signature restaurant of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, offers the area’s only Asian-fusion cuisine and features local seafood and farm-raised fare, served in a refined, stylish atmosphere. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, enjoy a menu that spans from traditional sushi and sashimi platters to farm-raised meats and poultry, all uniquely prepared under the culinary eye of Chef de Cuisine John Capponi. Every dish is prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, including seafood and farm-raised meats and poultry. Enjoy relaxing meals indoors or choose your favorite view of the Gulf in our shaded outdoor dining areas.
100 Coronado Drive
Clearwater, FL 33767
727.281.9500
www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com
