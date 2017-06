The Independents: Ocean Hai

Ocean Hai

Ocean Hai, the signature restaurant of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, offers the area’s only Asian-fusion cuisine and features local seafood and farm-raised fare, served in a refined, stylish atmosphere. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, enjoy a menu that spans from traditional sushi and sashimi platters to farm-raised meats and poultry, all uniquely prepared under the culinary eye of Chef de Cuisine John Capponi. Every dish is prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, including seafood and farm-raised meats and poultry. Enjoy relaxing meals indoors or choose your favorite view of the Gulf in our shaded outdoor dining areas.

100 Coronado Drive

Clearwater, FL 33767

727.281.9500

www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com

