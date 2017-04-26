The Independents: Ocean Hai

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Ocean Hai, the signature restaurant of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, offers the area’s only Asian-fusion cuisine and features local seafood and farm-raised fare, served in a refined, stylish atmosphere. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, enjoy a menu that spans from traditional sushi and sashimi platters to farm-raised meats and poultry, all uniquely prepared under the culinary eye of Chef de Cuisine John Capponi. Every dish is prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, including seafood and farm-raised meats and poultry. Enjoy relaxing meals indoors or choose your favorite view of the Gulf in our shaded outdoor dining areas.

 

100 Coronado Drive
Clearwater, FL 33767
727.281.9500
www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

