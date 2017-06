Margaritas, Barenaked Ladies and Fireworks

The 5th Annual Tampa Bay Margarita Festival returns, serving up fabulous Margaritas, an awesome lineup of bands w/ headliner BARENAKED LADIES, and an amazing fireworks show.

Saturday, May 27, 12 PM – 11 PM

Spend Memorial Day weekend with us at the best festival in Tampa Bay! Enjoy over 50 kinds of margaritas, 6+ live bands, games, pop-up food concepts, a tequila tasting, a margarita run, and end the night with a bang with the biggest fireworks show!

Margaritas & Drinks

All of the festival Margaritas are handcrafted by professional bartenders, using the freshest ingredients such as fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh agave, pure cane sugar, and the best tequilas to make our Margaritas. No Margarita Mixes!

The festival’s drink menu will feature more than 50 different Margaritas and drinks.

Entertainmanet

Celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the Tampa Bay Margarita Festival, Barenaked Ladies will bring their fun high energy rock show to Tampa as a part of their 2017 Spring Tour, performing some of the multi-platinum band’s biggest hits, including “One Week,” “Pinch Me, “If I Had $1,000,000” plus songs from their last two records including “Odds Are, and the most recent single “Duct Tape Heart” from their latest album Silverball.

The Getbye, The Whole Damn Mess, The Dives, and Ries Brothers have also been confirmed to perform at the Festival.

Grand Tequila Tasting

The Grand Tequila tasting takes place during the Tampa Bay Margarita Festival on May 28th, 2016 from 2pm to 6pm! So be sure to get there early!

Tickets to the Grand Tequila Tasting is NOT VALID for Margarita Festival entry. You must purchase an additional entry ticket (either GA or VIP). This ticket gets you entry to the Tequila Grand Tasting at the Tampa Museum of Art from 2pm to 6pm only. This ticket includes a collectible Margarita Festival tasting glass and FIVE tequila tastings from over 30 tequilas available. Must present this ticket at Tampa Museum of Art for entry.

NEW FOR 2017

1. New RFID Wristband System. No more topping up (if using credit card), no more waiting in double lines, no more refund fees, no more waiting for refunds.

2. Double bartender system. We will be doubling up our bartenders in each bar. Watch it in action.

3. NEW COOL ZONE! Sponsored by Zignum Mezcal

4. More shade area than ever!

5. NEW Restaurant activation areas, including Fuzzy’s Taco Shop!

DATE: Saturday, May 27, 12 PM – 11 PM

LOCATION: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park – Downtown Tampa | 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, Florida 33602

TICKETS: Limited amount of Presale General Admission Tickets are still available for $15. After the presale, General Admission Tickets will range from $20 to $30 at the gate. VIP Packages, Reserved Seats, and VIP Cabanas are also available. Tickets are available online at TampaMargaritaFest.com.

