Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next Level

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s President Joe Lupo with Hard Rock Girls
The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa made a big splash at the ribbon cutting and opening of the new 700-space parking garage, as Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s President Joe Lupo drove a 2018 Audi® A5 through the ribbon, as confetti flew everywhere and the music pumped through the air. The total parking spaces at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa now tops 5,000. In celebration, the casino will be be giving away a 2018 Audi® A5 to one lucky winner on Sunday.
From the garage, guests can now take a self-guided tour through the covered and air-conditioned “Rock Walk” with over 100 new memorabilia on display, including items from Eric Clapton, Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj into the brand new Mezzanine Level Casino.
Guests will be thrilled with the new Mezzanine Level Casino that is decorated with an Art Deco inspiration. From the beautiful marble flooring to the spectacular chandeliers, the new 26,000 square feet casino boasts 500 state-of-the-art slot machines and 15 tables for gaming action. “We’re enthusiastic about opening this new casino space, which is just one of the expansion projects scheduled for this property,” said Joe Lupo, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s President. “We certainly want the Tampa Bay community to come out and experience this first-class facility that our incredible team has been working diligently on for several months.”
For more information, visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
