It sells out every year and quickly too! The end of eight days and 13 events this year, culminated with the Bern’s VIP & Grand Tasting on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The theme this year was Wizard of Oz, and the welcome tent was glittered with gold at the VIP Party sponsored by Moet Hennessy, where the bubbles were flowing. Glenda the Good Witch, The Wicked Witch of the West, Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Lion were milling about welcoming guests into the Land of Oz. Behind the band was a gorgeous image of the Emerald City and there was even an ode to the unicorn in the entry tent.
Guests enjoyed tasting culinary delights and wines from around the world, courtesy of Bern’s Steak House, Haven, Bern’s Fine Wines & Spirits and Elevage. A silent auction consisted of rare wines donated from wineries from around the globe and proceeds benefit the Bern Laxer Scholarship Fund via the James Beard Foundation. Scholarships are awarded to students who are interested in a career in culinary, hospitality management or viticulture.
Bern’s Winefest No. 20 VIP & Grand Tasting Gallery
Click on gallery images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
