Metro Select Spa: Massage Studio

METRO SELECT SPAS — 09 May 2017
DESIGNED TO RELAX.

Affordable. Convenient. Luxurious.

Discover Massage Studio and experience luxurious massage therapy personalized just for you. Massage Studio is a place where you can escape from everyday life; an oasis to relax, renew and rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit.

Each experience is designed to relax. Relax in plush heated tables in elegant studio rooms inspired by nature, escape with your choice of music, unwind with calming aromatherapy and melt away with soothing hot towels.

Starting at $49, Massage Studio offers a variety of affordable therapeutic massages and packages. Let our experienced team of Massage Therapists customize a treatment specifically for your needs.

It’s easy to escape with two brand new beautiful locations in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg and South Tampa. Open seven days a week with private parking, same day appointments and online booking. Renew yourself, you deserve it.

 

 

 

451 4th Street N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
727.823.3700

2506 W. Azeele St.
Tampa, FL 33609
813.879.3700

www.MassageStudioSpa.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

