Metro Select Spa: Pallavi Luxury Spa

PALLAVI LUXURY SPA

Relaxation begins at Pallavi Spa, the signature spa of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach. Indulge in a tranquil session at our spa retreat, specializing in new beginnings and meaningful transformations. Pallavi, meaning new leaf, is the guiding light behind all of our treatments and therapeutic rituals.

Our 5,700 sq. ft. spa offers six treatment rooms perfect for your massage, facial or body treatment, including our couples suite with dual massage tables, couples spa tub and experience shower.

Our relaxation room and full-service locker rooms with steam room and experience shower take relaxation to a new level. There’s no better place to turn over your new leaf for an hour, a day or a week.

100 Coronado Drive

Clearwater, FL 33767

727.281.9577

www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com/spa

