RED BAMBOO MEDI SPA
AND STEM CELL CENTER
For the past nine years, Red Bamboo has been THE medi-spa leader in West Central Florida. Dr. Frank Toscano was the first to introduce SmartLipo, the first to perform Platelet Rich Plasma microneedling and the first to use Stem Cells for Facial Rejuvenation, Hair Restoration and the O-Shot in the Tampa Bay Area. Red Bamboo Medi-Spa was named the National Best Aesthetic Practice at the Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas and the award was presented to Dr. and Mrs. Toscano by Dr. Andrew Ordon from hit TV Show, THE DOCTORS. Recently Dr. Toscano was named featured lecturer and educator for the AKH Advanced Training Workshop in Miami on Hair Restoration sponsored by Eclipse Aesthetics.
Whether you are interested in basic medical aesthetic treatments with Botox or Fillers or something more advanced like PRP Stem Cell Facial Rejuvenation, Hair Restoration or Laser Liposuction, Red Bamboo is THE place in Tampa Bay. Visit Red Bamboo in Northwood Plaza in Clearwater to experience the very best in medical aesthetics.
Northwood Plaza
2516-C McMullen Booth Rd.
Clearwater, FL 33761
727.726.6100
www.RBMedispa.com
sponsored content
Metro Select Spa: Sandpearl SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Pallavi Luxury SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Spa SudevaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Massage StudioMay 09, 2017
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
May 27, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend
May 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound
May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival
May 10, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.