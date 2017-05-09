Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Metro Select Spa: Red Bamboo Medi Spa

METRO SELECT SPAS — 09 May 2017
Metro Select Spa: Red Bamboo Medi Spa

 

RED BAMBOO MEDI SPA
AND STEM CELL CENTER

For the past nine years, Red Bamboo has been THE medi-spa leader in West Central Florida. Dr. Frank Toscano was the first to introduce SmartLipo, the first to perform Platelet Rich Plasma microneedling and the first to use Stem Cells for Facial Rejuvenation, Hair Restoration and the O-Shot in the Tampa Bay Area. Red Bamboo Medi-Spa was named the National Best Aesthetic Practice at the Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas and the award was presented to Dr. and Mrs. Toscano by Dr. Andrew Ordon from hit TV Show, THE DOCTORS. Recently Dr. Toscano was named featured lecturer and educator for the AKH Advanced Training Workshop in Miami on Hair Restoration sponsored by Eclipse Aesthetics.

Whether you are interested in basic medical aesthetic treatments with Botox or Fillers or something more advanced like PRP Stem Cell Facial Rejuvenation, Hair Restoration or Laser Liposuction, Red Bamboo is THE place in Tampa Bay. Visit Red Bamboo in Northwood Plaza in Clearwater to experience the very best in medical aesthetics.

 

 

Northwood Plaza
2516-C McMullen Booth Rd.
Clearwater, FL 33761
727.726.6100
www.RBMedispa.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sponsored content

Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa

Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa

May 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Sandpearl Spa

Metro Select Spa: Sandpearl Spa

May 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Pallavi Luxury Spa

Metro Select Spa: Pallavi Luxury Spa

May 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Spa Sudeva

Metro Select Spa: Spa Sudeva

May 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Massage Studio

Metro Select Spa: Massage Studio

May 09, 2017

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.