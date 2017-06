Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa

SALAMANDER SPA

AT INNISBROOK RESORT

Salamander Spa is a destination for discovery, wellness and transformation. The Salamander Spa’s ultimate goal is to create an environment that not only inspires and uplifts, but also empowers and energizes guests as they focus on their path to well being. Immense care is taken to provide one-on-one, personalized attention for each guest. It is a therapeutic, holistic and genuine approach that revolves around you and your needs. Our experienced spa providers utilize some of the world’s most innovative healing techniques to restore, renew and inspire.

It is our privilege to have an intimate role in your personal path to well-beings. Salamander Spa presents four 80 minute Signature treatments designed to energize, harmonize, fortify and heal. All spa services and treatments include use of the aromatic steam rooms, whirlpool, and relaxation lounge with complimentary refreshments.

To view services and for appointments, please visit www.innisbrookgolfresort.com/spa-wellness/.

36750 U.S. Hwy. 19

North Palm Harbor, FL 34684

727.942.5258

www.innisbrookgolfresort.com/spa-wellness/

